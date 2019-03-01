LF Edge Welcomes Aricent as Premier Member to Help Unify Open Edge Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Aricent , a global design and engineering company, has joined LF Edge as a Premier member.

"We are pleased to welcome Aricent as the newest Premier member of LF Edge," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, the Linux Foundation. "Their expertise in delivering robust edge frameworks for leading mobile operators, combined with their commitment to collaborative development of open, innovative networks, will help the community establish a common platform for edge computing."

Launched in January of this year, LF Edge is initially comprised of five projects – including Akraino Edge Stack , EdgeX Foundry , Home Edge , Open Glossary of Edge Computing , and Project EVE – that will support emerging edge applications across realms such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, faster processing and mobility. By forming a software stack that brings the best of cloud, enterprise and telecom, LF Edge will help unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.

"Open standards are vital to the creation of future networks, which will be based on edge computing architecture," said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer at Aricent and Group Chief Innovation Officer at Altran. "Our participation in LF Edge illustrates our commitment to the development of open source, distributed networks, which will drive new application development for 5G."

"In the coming years, telcos will want to unleash enterprise opportunities from edge," said Dietmar Wendt, senior vice president, Communications Business, Aricent. "LF Edge is going to be an important forum to steer the technology around the most compelling use cases."

As a leading global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era, Aricent has a strong track record of delivering robust edge frameworks for mobile operators. By joining LF Edge, Aricent will help with the creation of common, open source architecture that supports services optimized for edge computing systems and applications. Specific planned contributions include help in determining how best to incorporate virtualization, containers, intelligence and management for edge networks that enable developers to create and monetize applications that seamlessly traverse all networks.

Aricent is a part of the Altran Group , a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D). Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

Aricent joins a strong roster of 60 existing founding members, which includes founding Premier members Arm, AT&T, Baidu, Dell EMC, Dianomic Inc., Ericsson, HP Inc., HPE, Huawei, IBM, Intel, inwinStack, Juniper Networks, MobiledgeX, Netsia, Nokia Solutions, NTT, OSIsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Radisys, Red Hat, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Tencent, WindRiver, Wipro, and ZEDEDA. A full list of LF Edge members can be found here: https://www.lfedge.org/members/

More details on LF Edge, including how to join as a member, are available here: www.lfedge.org .

