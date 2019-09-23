LG Achieves 50% GHG Reduction Goal In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has achieved its ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from U.S. operations by 50 percent by the end of 2020, compared to a 2008 baseline.

The company accomplished this goal a year ahead of schedule, with the help of energy efficiency upgrades and energy conservation, and by utilizing more than 80 percent renewable energy across its U.S. operations.

LG now has set its sights on the next-generation goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The company will strive to reach net-zero emissions through measures such as highly energy efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification, and carbon offset projects that encourage the development and adoption of a low-carbon lifestyle.

LG's GHG reduction goal, first established in 2011, encompassed all of the company's sales and distribution operations in the United States. Even with LG's continued U.S. growth throughout the decade, emissions were steadily reduced against the 2008 baseline.

To achieve the 50 percent reduction, the company invested in energy efficiency projects using LG's own super-efficient technologies including LED lighting, HVAC systems, and energy management systems across its U.S. facilities, including its million-square-foot distribution center in Texas. Employee-led efforts and campaigns in energy conservation had a direct impact on energy use in the company's offices and distribution facilities.

LG incorporated renewable energy through green energy contracts for power and renewable energy credits from recognizable sources across six facilities in four states. To tackle energy loads with limited access to renewables, LG purchased Green-e renewable energy credits which contributed to the total emissions reduction of 50 percent. Going one step further, the company certified its very first carbon neutral building in Napa, Calif., and aims for carbon-neutral status at the new LEED-Gold certified LG North American headquarters campus nearing completion in New Jersey.

LG Electronics' 2030 carbon neutrality goal reaffirms its commitment to climate action and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company believes its pursuit of "innovation for a better life" can help pave the way to achieving the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

