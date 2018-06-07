LG Adds Depth, Versatility To Commercial IT Portfolio With Innovative Cloud Computing Technologies

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA Business Solutions announced the addition of new Thin Client and Zero Client solutions to its diverse portfolio of commercial monitors on display this week at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas. LG's new cloud solutions bring added convenience, enhanced connectivity and security, as well as cost efficiency to the IT industry.

"As secure data transfer increasingly becomes a focal point in the IT industry, LG has expanded its highly-acclaimed commercial desktop monitor portfolio to include state-of-the-art client monitor and cloud solutions," said Stephen K. Hu, Head of Commercial Monitors, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. "With seamless connectivity, highly secure cloud computing solutions and displays with incredible picture quality, LG's broad portfolio of monitors is designed to meet the evolving needs of end users in a variety of industries."

Cloud Computing Solutions

New at InfoComm 2018, LG is unveiling a suite of cloud monitor solutions, including Zero Client and Thin Client displays, designed with the IT professional in mind. LG's Zero Client re-imagines computing by providing a centralized network management system that enables easy maintenance and streamlines operations. These units are designed to provide uncompromised display quality and up to five times faster performance than previous models. Unlike traditional monitors, LG Zero Client models provide built-in security with PC-over-IP (PCoIP), which internally manages software updates and greatly reduces the risk of virus, spyware and hacking because all data and memory are stored in the central data center. The monitors are connected over the corporate LAN cable, which also acts as a power supply. These features allow for a simplistic set-up. The only things required to get started on their LG Zero Client monitors are the keyboard and a mouse.

Even more, the LG Cloud Monitor system utilizes a Teradici® PCoIP® processor and Amazon WorkSpaces to deliver a powerful and secure virtual solution that broadens integrated computing beyond design labs to offices and classrooms. The Zero Client virtualization software enables a single server to support more monitors than previously possible. With no central processing unit or operating system, PCoIP Zero Clients greatly reduce the risk of viruses, spyware and hacking – proving to be a well-suited solution for security-critical organizations.

Within the Thin Client series, LG has introduced four new uniquely designed products. The 38CK900G Curved UltraWide Thin Client AIO (all-in-one) features a WQHD+ resolution (3840 x 1600) and curved LG IPS display for accurate color reproduction and outstanding picture quality from virtually any viewing angle, perfect for viewing data sheets or detailed images and drawings. The LG 24CK550W Thin Client AIO also features an IPS display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise for cutting-edge manageability and security. With a built-in webcam, speakers and AMD Ryzen 3 CPU in the 38-inch model, end users can rest assured knowing LG's new thin client solutions enable an optimal multitasking performance.

The 14-inch Mobile Thin Client (model 14Z980) features an IPS display, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and stereo speakers all in a lightweight 2.19-pound design for those businesses seeking ultimate in power and portability. These displays join the LG CK500W Thin Client Box with 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise for optimal connectivity. LG also offers businesses highly affordable PCoIP-support Zero Client options for convenient remote control capabilities. LG's cloud monitors make a great addition to any education, healthcare, government or financial services business, where the utmost security of highly confidential data is crucial.

Small Format UHD Desktop Monitors

At InfoComm 2018, LG is also demonstrating its broad portfolio of desktop monitors for a wide array of industries. Leveraging its position as a world leader in 4K UHD displays, LG is unveiling its first 21:9 UltraWide® commercial monitor with 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels) – the 34BK95U UltraWide WUHD 5K monitor with Nano IPS technology. By harnessing the power of smaller nanoparticles for the monitor's light source, LG's Nano IPS technology is capable of displaying 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which greatly enhances the intensity of on-screen colors for a more accurate and life-like viewing experience. With high dynamic range (HDR) support, the display is also capable of greater brightness, more shadow detail and richer colors.

The monitor also features a Thunderbolt 3 port, which enables the transmission of 5K resolution images at 60Hz with a single cable, catering to power users who seek fast video, audio and data transfers without a separate AC adapter. Available later this year, the 34BK95U is perfect for financial applications, content creators, programmers, and MacBook users looking for a powerful new monitor with superior picture quality. The LG 34BK95U joins LG's expanded family of 4K UHD commercial monitors, including the 43-, 32- and 27-inch class units (models 43MU79, 32MU99 and 27MU58P, respectively).

Corporate Meeting Room Solutions

In addition to commercial monitors, LG offers a host of corporate meeting room solutions that cater to the varied needs of corporate and IT customers. Spearheading LG's new product offerings are the advanced new LG IPS Interactive Digital Boards (IDBs) with 4K UHD picture quality. LG IDBs have advanced touch-enabled interfaces with precise writing performance that allows for multiple users to write simultaneously and freely share ideas with intuitive touch technology for maximum productivity and convenience. Key products in LG's 2018 advanced video conference lineup combine LG's longstanding expertise in premium picture quality with industry-leading technologies from partners such as Crestron, Cisco and Hoylu to deliver powerful, collaborative tools that provide end users efficiency and increase businesses' bottom lines.

Visitors to LG's booth at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas (through June 8, Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #2546) will experience first-hand LG's full lineup of commercial IT solutions. For more information on LG's commercial display portfolio, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

