LG Adds Hulu With Live TV To Select Smart TVs, Offers Advanced Home Cinematic Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that LG's award-winning smart TVs now include Hulu with Live TV, offering consumers even greater content options and enhanced viewing experiences within the modern living room. Beginning today, the updated user interface (UI) is available on all 2018 and 2017 LG Smart TVs with webOS, as well as select 2016 models.*

Updated UI on LG’s Smart TVs Provides More Live Content Options than Ever Before

"As interest in streaming live events continues to rise, we are offering LG smart TV owners a seamless solution that enables them to experience today's pivotal cultural moments as they are happening from the comfort of their own home," said Matthew Durgin, director of smart TV content partnerships at LG Electronics USA.

Hulu with Live TV offers viewers access to live and on-demand programming from over 50 top channels, in addition to the service's robust on-demand streaming library with thousands of movies and shows. Hulu's live offering gives viewers access to personal-ized sports experiences, as well as the opportunity to record live TV through the Cloud DVR option. Current LG TV customers with Hulu subscriptions may enjoy Hulu with Live TV by updating their subscription plan.

The 2018 LG Smart TVs with webOS are now available with the updated UI and access to Hulu with Live TV at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

* Among LG's 2016 smart TV lineup, the LG SIGNATURE OLED G6, LG OLED E6, LG OLED C6, LG SUPER UHD UH9500 and LG SUPER UHD UH8500, in addition to the LG UH6500 series LCD models and UH6300 series LCD models will support Hulu with Live TV.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

