LG Adds TrueSteam To Expanded QuadWash Dishwasher Line For Up To 60% Less Water Spots*

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is rolling out new and updated models of the popular LG QuadWash™ dishwashers that feature LG's best cleaning technologies ever, including smart controls and TrueSteam® for virtually spotless dishware. LG's 2019 line of Wi-Fi enabled, ENERGY STAR® certified dishwashers is offered in more styles and finishes – including PrintProof™ Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel and Matte Black Stainless Steel – and LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam are now available at the lowest price yet: $999 (model LDP6809SS).

"Consumers are asking for top-of-the-line dishwashing technology at the best possible price, and we heard them," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "We brought together our best technologies to create a perfect kitchen solution, and we believe these are the best dishwashers on the market at this price point."

A Virtually Spotless Clean the First Time

The exclusive LG QuadWash technology gets dishes clean the first time. With four spray arms instead of just two, LG QuadWash uses Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning to power-clean dishes from multiple angles. Combined with LG TrueSteam technology in the wash cycle to dissolve caked-on food, LG dishwashers save time by eliminating the need to pre-wash or rewash dishes by hand. Four power steam nozzles are centrally located on the door's interior to allow steam to circulate throughout the dishwasher. And a second blast of real steam in the drying cycles delivers up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware.*

Resist Smudges to Enhance Shine

LG PrintProof Matte Black Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel finishes resist fingerprints and smudges to keep them looking their best without special cleaners. They can be cleaned easily with just a soft, dry cloth.

Quiet Operation

With LoDecibel™ Operation as quiet as 40 to 44dB – among the quietest in its class – users are free to run their dishwasher without worrying about noise disruption. LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor and three-stage filtration system are designed for quiet performance, meaning it won't interrupt post-dinner-party conversations or naptime.

Little Conveniences You'll Use Everyday

With the LG SmartThinQ™ mobile app, users can start or stop the dishwasher from almost anywhere, monitor cycle time, and receive alerts when dishes are clean. They can also operate the dishwasher via voice commands with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for the ultimate in simplicity. Plus, with Amazon Dash Replenishment, users won't run out of detergent because LG dishwashers track usage and can automatically reorder your favorite detergent right to your door.

Convenient Spot for Hard-to-Fit Items

A third rack on top holds even more items to save users time and help them wash fewer loads. It's perfect for flatware, long-handled utensils or hard-to-fit items like small espresso cups.

Save Energy and Water

LG ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers are also designed to use less water and energy. According to the EPA, compared with conventional dishwashers, an ENERGY STAR dishwasher costs about $35 per year, to run, and will save on average, 3,870 gallons of water over its lifetime. That's more than 90 bathtubs full of water.

The entire line of smart, Wi-Fi-enabled LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam technology and PrintProof finishes includes:

Top Control with Pocket Door Handle ( LDP6809 ) or Towel Bar Handle ( LDT6809 )

) or Towel Bar Handle ( ) Available in Stainless Steel ($999) and Black Stainless Steel ($1,049)

and Black Stainless Steel Top Control with height adjustable, smooth-gliding third rack and advanced LED tub lighting in Pocket Door Handle ( LDP7708 ) or Towel Bard Handle ( LDT6809 )

) or Towel Bard Handle ( ) Available in Stainless Steel ($1,099) , Black Stainless Steel ($1,199) and Matte Black ($1,249)

, Black Stainless Steel and Matte Black LG STUDIO Top Control with Towel Bar Handle, height adjustable, smooth-gliding third rack and advanced LED tub lighting (model LSDT9908 )

) Available in Stainless Steel ($1,199) and Black Stainless Steel ($1,299)

For more about the entire line of LG dishwasher innovations, visit www.lg.com/us/dishwashers.

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

