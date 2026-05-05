SKS HONORED WITH 2026 RED DOT DESIGN AWARD FOR FLAGSHIP CHICAGO SHOWROOM AT THE MART

Global Recognition Underscores SKS Leadership in Design, Innovation and Immersive Luxury Experiences

News Summary

The SKS showroom at THE MART in Chicago is a 2026 Red Dot Design Award winner highlighting excellence in design, innovation and experiential environments.

Designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed architect and designer Piero Lissoni, the showroom seamlessly blends advanced technology with refined, minimalist design.

The Red Dot Design Award comes on the heels of the 2026 NKBA Innovative Showroom Award win for the brand.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS, the award-winning luxury built-in appliance brand backed by LG Electronics, today announced that its flagship showroom at THE MART in Chicago earned a coveted 2026 Red Dot Design Award, one of the world's most respected honors recognizing excellence in design and innovation.

SKS’s award-winning Chicago showroom at THE MART, recipient of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, is an immersive, design-driven space that blends innovation and craftsmanship to explore the future of the kitchen. Photo courtesy of Petrini Studio Designed in collaboration with Piero Lissoni, SKS’s flagship showroom at THE MART reflects the brand’s Technicurean™ Living philosophy, blending advanced technology with refined design in an immersive luxury environment. Photo courtesy of Petrini Studio.

The Red Dot Design Award is globally recognized as a benchmark for outstanding design quality, celebrating products, architecture and concepts that advance aesthetics, functionality and forward-thinking innovation. Selected from thousands of submissions worldwide, winners represent the highest standard of contemporary design.

Designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed architect and designer Piero Lissoni, the award-winning showroom reflects SKS's Technicurean™ Living philosophy, seamlessly blending advanced technology with refined, minimalist design. Located within Chicago's premier design destination, THE MART, the space offers an elevated, immersive experience that integrates culinary performance with architectural sophistication.

"We're pleased to receive this recognition; an award helps to more clearly affirm the quality of a project and the value of teamwork," said Lissoni.

The Chicago showroom serves as a physical expression of SKS's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and design leadership, offering consumers, designers and builders a dynamic environment to explore the future of luxury living.

Thoughtfully designed spaces, integrated appliances and visuals guide visitors through a cohesive journey that blends functionality with elevated style, starting with a striking 10-foot chandelier that leads into five fully-tailored kitchen vignettes featuring an array of SKS appliances. Further enhancing the showroom are LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays, delivering striking imagery and scale that elevates storytelling, ambiance and the overall luxury experience in the showroom.

This latest recognition builds on another recent accolade, the 2026 NKBA Innovative Showroom Award, which the brand received at this year's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

"The prestigious Red Dot Award further validates our commitment to creating immersive, design-driven environments where builders, designers, chefs and homeowners can experience SKS innovation in a meaningful way," said SKS Vice President Yance Choi. "This recognition marks another significant milestone for SKS as we continue to build momentum within the design and luxury homeowner communities."

For more information, visit www.sksappliances.com or experience the showroom at THE MART in Chicago.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by global innovator LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

SKS

John I. Taylor

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+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

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+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics USA