LG AIR SOLUTION EUROPE CRAFTS FUTURE OF CUSTOMER RELATIONS WITH NEW DIGITAL LOYALTY PLATFORM: LG ALL STARS

COURBEVOIE, France, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Air Solution Europe, the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) branch of global leader LG Electronics, proudly announces the launch of their brand-new loyalty programme, LG All Stars. More than just a platform, LG All Stars is also a vibrant community of professionals, a new kind of club tailored to provide tangible and personalized advantages to its clients, namely HVAC installers. This pan-European initiative is designed to better meet customer needs and reward their loyalty, showcasing LG Air Solution Europe's dedication to providing a connected, practical, and collaborative experience. With LG All Stars, LG Air Solution champions a new vision of customer relations: more dynamic, collaborative, efficient and entirely custom-built to support its partnerships.

LG All Stars

The LG All Stars programme is implemented across 12 countries: France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Benelux (the Netherlands and Belgium), Spain, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

This programme can be accessed via an attractive customer portal available on both mobile (through a dedicated app) and desktop devices. This allows members not only to earn rewards for their purchases, but also to effortlessly access a host of services providing training and real-time information for professionals. Last but not least, customer experience is spiced up with a series of challenges peppered throughout the year, boosting members' motivation to engage in some friendly competition with their industry peers.

Exclusive benefits for LG All Stars Members

Through LG All Stars, members can earn points with each purchase and product scanned; it's as simple as that. Once 4,000 points have been accrued, customers can unlock special benefits in the app for goodies, physical products, digital gift cards. An installer can unlock 4 levels (Standard, Bronze, Silver, Gold), each offering a range of additional services.

Useful Services for an Optimised Customer Experience

In addition to rewards, LG All Stars offers useful services designed to make the customer's life easier and help with growing their skills. These services include enriched resources and technical data about products, best practices, and relevant legal documents. Members will also benefit from training, direct assistance, extended warranties, additional discounts, and invitations to exclusive European LG events. Finally, an integrated feature simplifies interaction and allows for the collection of user comments and suggestions.

Seamless Customer Experience with Intuitive App

Designed with fluid and intuitive browsing in mind, LG All Stars multilingual app offers one-stop access, localized content and a decidedly easy product registration system. Customers simply scan the barcode of their purchased HVAC system with their phone camera, and all relevant information is instantly added to LG's CRM, linked to the user's profile. Point accumulation is also instant. The personalised dashboard and performance-tracking features allow users to view their purchase history, scanned products, and accrued points.

The LG All Stars programme—and the greater partnership community that it aspires to build—intentionally evokes a sportsmanlike spirit and friendly competitiveness that the HVAC industry has traditionally enjoyed. The company also aims to bring its HVAC partners, through All Stars, into the greater Life's Good brand promise of a light-hearted "work hard, play hard" mentality.

To bring the All Stars launch to life, LG Electronics will hit the road this September with a pan-European roadshow. Heading to more than 70 distributor sites across Europe, LG HVAC on the Road will run through December bringing the programme and greater HVAC partnership offering to industry professionals across Europe.

For more information on the LG All Stars loyalty programme: click here

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526828/LG_All_Stars.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526827/4958975/LG_Electronics_Logo.jpg