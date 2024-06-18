LG AND BLACKNUT LAUNCH SINGLE GAME SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE ON LG SMART TVS IN THE U.S.

LG and Blacknut Cloud Gaming innovate by providing cloud video games through LG's webOS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and Blacknut Cloud Gaming have partnered to bring additional cloud gaming options to LG Smart TVs in the U.S. with the addition of Jackbox Party Starter & Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. Noting a 134% increase year over year in cloud game app-opens and a 145% increase in the number of unique TVs opening cloud gaming apps,1 LG and Blacknut are eager to meet the growing needs of consumers – continuing to bring value and premium experiences to LG's webOS platform.

LG and Blacknut Cloud Gaming innovate by providing cloud video games through LG’s webOS

Customers can now natively access and install the games on LG's webOS App Store on LG Smart TVs. Upon downloading, LG gamers can play a 30-minute2 free demo before unlocking the full game for a small monthly subscription fee with no lock-in contract required.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway offers fast-paced, family-friendly racing action featuring beloved Nickelodeon characters, dynamic tracks, and a variety of customizable karts for a fun and competitive experience. The racing game is playable in Solo or Multiplayer mode using a Bluetooth® controller, or by connecting up to four gamepads simultaneously for a party experience.

The Jackbox Party Starter is a collection of Jackbox's most popular games including Trivia Murder Party 2, Tee K.O, & Quiplash 3, all designed as an entry point into the franchise, making it a perfect starting point for new Jackbox players on Blacknut. The collection of multiplayer games is perfect to spark a competitive team spirit at work events, birthdays, hangouts, family time and more. The games are playable by remote control, gamepad, and feature the innovative use of mobile devices as controllers, allowing anyone with an internet-connected phone, tablet or laptop to join a game without the need for extra game controllers.

LG and Blacknut are proud to partner together to bring Blacknut's IP to LG Smart TVs across the U.S. "This new ability for users to purchase individual Blacknut IPs directly through the app store broadens the scope of democratized access to premium cloud gaming. By reducing the already minimal friction associated with starting and maintaining cloud games, players can focus on what truly matters—the enjoyment and immersion of the gaming experience itself," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut Cloud Gaming. "Through this seamless access, players can dive into their favorite games quickly, effortlessly, and with minimal expense, allowing for more spontaneous and flexible gaming sessions."

The technical development and launch of the project were successfully completed in just under two months between the LG and Blacknut teams with much enthusiasm. "At LG, we are delighted to offer accessible premium gaming experiences to our consumers through our continued collaboration with Blacknut," said Matthew Durgin, Vice President of North American Content and Services, LG Electronics USA. "LG is looking forward to continuing to innovate in the cloud gaming industry. Our partnership with Blacknut is a testament to how LG continues to bring added value and premium gaming experiences to our users."

The experience is accessible for LG gamers with an LG Smart TV 2021, 2022, 2023, & 2024 model equipped with webOS 6.0.; the experience is currently exclusive to LG Smart Devices with purchased games only playable from the original purchasing device.

1Based on internal LG data collected from 2023-2024 on LG-brand televisions running webOS 5.0 – webOS 23 platforms in the United States on end users opening one out of the four major cloud gaming applications.

2Free gameplay limited to 30 minutes per TV - only available in the USA direct through the LG APP store for webOS.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway available for USD4.99 / mo // The Jackbox Party Starter available for USD2.99 / mo - USA only

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a single monthly subscription. The service is now available in 60+ countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul, and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner in Europe.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez [email protected] ch[email protected]



Blacknut Cloud Gaming

Paige Penning

[email protected]



SOURCE LG Electronics USA