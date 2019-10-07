LG And BuzzFeed's Tasty Announce First-Ever Cookie Subscription Box

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, the most-awarded kitchen appliance brand,1 and BuzzFeed's Tasty, the world's largest social food network, have teamed up to make it easier than ever to bake the perfect cookie with Tasty's first-ever food-based subscription box featuring recipes designed to be baked best in LG ovens and ranges featuring the brand's exclusive ProBake Convection® technology.

Through a shared mission of making home tasks easier than ever, the two essential home brands have launched the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club," delivering seasonal cookie baking kits, which include step-by-step recipe directions, perfectly proportioned organic, natural ingredients, as well as stylish, essential cooking tools that can be used long after the cookies have cooled.

Consumers purchasing qualifying LG range and ovens with ProBake or built-in wall ovens in November and December receive a complimentary year-long cookie kit subscription3 – just look for LG ovens featuring the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" hangtags at retail stores nationwide. Plus, Tasty fans can also sign up for the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" at lgtastycookieclub.com or purchase a standalone kit for $40 with shipping included.

"We're always finding new ways to cater to our audience, and our data-driven insights show that ease of access is a big priority for Tasty users," said Jake Bronstein, Head of Partner Innovation at BuzzFeed. "By joining forces with LG to bring ingredients and supplies for baking both inventive and classic desserts right to their doorstep, we can fulfill Tasty's mission of making cooking fun and accessible for home chefs of all skill levels."

As part of the LG and Tasty collaboration, LG and Tasty will launch a series of custom branded videos featuring new recipes with acclaimed restaurateur and Tasty's Executive Chef in Residence, Marcus Samuelsson, as well as Rie McClennny, a fan favorite Tasty Creator, across the BuzzFeed network, tapping into BuzzFeed's massive audience of more than 450 million people globally. Consumers can also purchase Tasty cookies at Tasty's marquee at Madison Square Garden through year-end and check out LG and Tasty's partnership at other experiential activations throughout the year.

"Tasty inspires its massive audience to get creative in the kitchen – and LG offers the right tools to cook and bake at home like a pro with America's most-awarded appliances," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "LG aims to make life good for consumers and through this unique partnership we're introducing a new generation of consumers to the best way to bake the perfect cookie every time with LG ProBake Ovens."

With "Cookie Club," Tasty and LG bring both joy and a utility to anyone looking to bake photo-worthy, delicious desserts, while showcasing the real-world application of LG ProBake Convection technology. For more information on the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" visit lgtastycookieclub.com.

