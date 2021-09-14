LG And Discovery Education To Launch 'Happiness In Action' Virtual Field Trip

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's Life's Good: Experience Happiness program, in collaboration with worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education, is launching "Happiness in Action," a no-cost Virtual Field Trip (VFT) dedicated to teaching students how to put the Six Sustainable Happiness Skills—mindfulness, human connection, gratitude, positive outlook, purpose, and generosity—into action.

The VFT is the latest endeavor of Discover Your Happy, an extension of LG's award-winning Experience Happiness program in partnership with Discovery Education, the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Discover Your Happy strives to provide all students, educators, and families with hands-on resources and lifelong social-emotional skills for improved emotional wellness and to achieve sustainable happiness.

"As many students face uncertainty and stress about what the back-to-school learning environment will look like this year, it's a pivotal time for discourse around mental health and wellbeing," according to Laura Barbieri, corporate social responsibility manager at LG Electronics USA.

Premiering on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET, go behind-the-scenes with the Discover Your Happy: Happiness in Action Virtual Field Trip into the lives of real-life teens sharing how they prioritize their mental wellbeing. Using the Six Sustainable Happiness Skills, these teens show how each person can bring these skills to life daily while spreading happiness in local communities. Special guests will include industry leaders and experts in the science of happiness, social-emotional learning, and K-12 education. The virtual experience also features accompanying educator resources and student activities, making it easy for teachers to incorporate rich media into the learning experiences they design and deliver every day.

"With the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on student's mental health, discussions around how to build happiness are more important than ever, and we're pleased to partner with Discovery Education again this fall to offer an interactive way for students to celebrate back-to-school while prioritizing their mental wellbeing," said Barbieri, who leads the Experience Happiness program.

"As students and educators kick off another school year, this new virtual experience with LG introduces them to science-backed skills that will help them build lifelong happiness," said Beth Meyer, vice president of social impact at Discovery Education.

The Happiness in Action Virtual Field Trip is open to the public, and you can register to watch and access additional resources here. In addition, LG encourages viewers to celebrate the back-to-school season by watching the VFT live or throughout the month of September and posting photos of your classroom or at-home watch party using the hashtag #LGVFTWatchParty to share how you build happiness skills.

About Life's Good: Experience Happiness

Aiming to enrich the lives of 5.5 million youth in the United States by 2022, LG Electronics USA launched a unique initiative called "Life's Good: Experience Happiness." Happiness skills can be learned, according to the Greater Good Science Center at University of California Berkeley, which has identified six skills that sustain one's ability to recognize that life's good: mindfulness, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and gratitude. LG's award-winning science-based platform is designed to engage leading non-profit and academic partners including Inner Explorer; Be Strong; the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, and Discovery Education that help equip American youth with the skills for sustainable happiness. LGExperienceHappiness.com

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

