LG AND ENERGY STAR HELP CONSUMERS MAKE THEIR ENERGY CHOICES COUNT THIS EARTH DAY

Nationwide Promotion on LG ENERGY STAR Refrigerators, Cooktops, Dishwashers, Laundry Appliances Helps Consumers Save Energy Today, Prepare for Cleaner Energy Future

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA has launched a special Earth Day 2024 home appliance promotion designed to help American consumers make their energy choices count. With ENERGY STAR and LG, consumers can prepare for the cleaner energy future, while enjoying energy savings and a cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable home today.

Nationwide Promotion on LG ENERGY STAR Refrigerators, Cooktops, Dishwashers, Laundry Appliances Helps Consumers Save Energy Today, Prepare for Cleaner Energy Future.

Through May 1, customers can save up to $1,300 when shopping for LG's home appliances including ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, cooktops, dishwashers and laundry machines. In addition, a special nationwide LG promotion offers an extra online rebate of up to $300 when shoppers bundle eligible LG home appliances.

Maximize Energy Efficiency with ENERGY STAR Certified LG Refrigerators

LG's top-rated refrigerators offer energy-saving performance and reliability, all while upholding exceptional efficiency and sophisticated design. This Earth Day, save on ENERGY STAR certified LG refrigerators with exclusive deals including:

$1,300 off MSRP on LG 26-cubic-foot Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door refrigerator (LRYKC2606S). This sleek refrigerator is LG's largest capacity counter-depth fridge in its class 1 , and the first refrigerator with four types of ice 2 : cubed, crushed, mini cubed and LG's exclusive slow-melting round Craft Ice™. With two quick knocks on the InstaView® glass panel, you can see inside your refrigerator without ever opening the door.

off MSRP on LG 26-cubic-foot Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door refrigerator (LRYKC2606S). This sleek refrigerator is LG's largest capacity counter-depth fridge in its class , and the first refrigerator with four types of ice : cubed, crushed, mini cubed and LG's exclusive slow-melting round Craft Ice™. With two quick knocks on the InstaView® glass panel, you can see inside your refrigerator without ever opening the door. $1,300 off MSRP on LG 26-cubic-foot Smart InstaView and Counter-Depth MAX French Door refrigerator (LRFOC2606S) with dual ice makers that automatically produce cubed and crushed ice, so you never run out. Additionally, this refrigerator helps maximize the freshness of your produce with its 3-layer Fresh Air Filter and dedicated fan pushing cleaner air into the fridge. Knock twice on the InstaView® window to see inside without ever opening the door.

Make Your Energy Choices Count with LG's Multifunctional Cooking Appliances

Save energy without sacrificing performance, convenience, or style with LG's premium ENERGY STAR cooktops and ranges. You can join the cleaner energy future and save big with LG's Earth Day promotions, including:

$300 off MSRP on LG STUDIO's 6.3-cubic-foot Smart InstaView Slide-in range (gas model LSGS6338N or electric model LSES6338F) that delivers multifunction cooking options including Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, and ProBake Convection®. Plus, the PrintProof® finish and EasyClean® cooktop and oven will help keep your kitchen clean for years to come.

off MSRP on LG STUDIO's 6.3-cubic-foot Smart InstaView Slide-in range (gas model LSGS6338N or electric model LSES6338F) that delivers multifunction cooking options including Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, and ProBake Convection®. Plus, the PrintProof® finish and EasyClean® cooktop and oven will help keep your kitchen clean for years to come. $300 off MSRP on LG STUDIO's 36-inch Electric Cooktop (LSCE365ST) offers versatile elements that fit different-sized cookware while providing the perfect harmony between style and convenience.

Save Time and Water with LG's 1-Hour Wash & Dry Dishwasher

LG STUDIO's Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (SDWB24W3) delivers sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. Designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2024, this energy- and water-saving dishwasher comes in either print-proof stainless steel or essence white color, available now for only $1,299.11 ($199.89 off MSRP).

Upgrade Your Laundry Experience with America's Most Reliable Laundry Appliances

Revamp your spring-cleaning routine with intelligence-powered washers and dryers, with savings on ENERGY STAR certified LG washers that use 20 percent less energy and 30 percent less water than traditional models.3

Save $300 from MSRP with LG's sleek 5.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer (WM6700HBA), featuring TurboWash® 360° and built-in AI technology that ensures optimal wash settings for advanced fabric care.

from MSRP with LG's sleek 5.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer (WM6700HBA), featuring TurboWash® 360° and built-in AI technology that ensures optimal wash settings for advanced fabric care. Pair your washer with LG's ENERGY STAR certified compact TurboSteam® dryer (DLEX6700B or DLGX6701B) and activate Smart Pairing in the ThinQ® app for seamless coordination with your washer. ( $300 off MSRP).

off MSRP). LG's Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.0-cubic-foot Front Load Washer and 7.8 cu. ft. Electric Ventless Heat Pump Dryer (WKHC252HWA) uses up to 65% less energy than standard LG dryers 4 ( $600 off MSRP).

( off MSRP). Ventless Washer/Dryer Combo LG WashCombo™ All-in-One 5.0-cubic-footft. Mega Capacity with Inverter HeatPump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor (WM6998HBA) offers the greatest energy efficiency of any washer/dryer combo available on the market5 ( $500 off MSRP).

As a company committed to sustainability, LG recognizes the importance of preserving the planet for future generations. ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances, led by heat-pump enabled WashCombo, WashTower and dryers, as well as induction cooktops and ranges, support the country's transition to the cleaner energy future. For more details on offers and to shop all of LG's 2024 Earth Day deals, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

These promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another.

1 Among models with an external Ice & Water Dispenser.

2 Based on marketplace survey January 2023.

3 Based on data from ENERGY STAR® https://www.energystar.gov/products/clothes_washers

4When compared with conventional vented dryer DLE3400, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle with Energy Saver option, 8.45 lb. DOE standard load with 57.5% initial moisture content (September 2023).

5The industry's most energy efficient combo based on http://EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

[email protected]

+1 917-386-4213

Jennifer Tayebi

[email protected]

+1 734 395 0780

SOURCE LG Electronics USA