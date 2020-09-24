LG And Hyundai Collaborate To Bring Home Convenience To Electric Vehicles

The IONIQ Concept Cabin is equipped with a number of amenities that make this space a home away from home. For example, a capsule coffee machine brews the perfect cup for the morning commute, a compartment under the seat dries and refreshes shoes before reaching your destination, a wardrobe manager helps keep clothes neat and reduces wrinkles during the drive, and a mini-refrigerator keeps beverages chilled.

Beyond comfort and convenience, the most eye-catching feature of the IONIQ Concept Cabin is the flexible OLED display that covers much of the ceiling of the vehicle's interior. Rear passengers can adjust the degree of curvature of the display with intuitive hand gestures for the optimal viewing angle. The giant 77-inch OLED screen can be split to allow both rear passengers to enjoy different content simultaneously. Headrest speakers create a personal sound zone that doesn't intrude on the other passenger.

Innovation continues when people leave the vehicle. Once the vehicle is empty, a sliding bar wipes the floor clean, picking up crumbs and wiping up spills. At the same time, overhead ultraviolet lights disinfect the interior of the vehicle to reduce germs and other microorganisms.

"LG has been very involved in connected car solutions. At CES 2020 we demonstrated a personalized in-car experience that allows drivers and passengers to take a piece of home on the road with them," said Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics' Corporate Design Management Center. "With the IONIQ Concept Cabin, we're taking that experience to the next level by partnering with Hyundai, which brings real mobility expertise to the table."

