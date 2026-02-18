LG AND SKS TRANSFORM 'THE NEW AMERICAN HOME' 2026 INTO VISION OF CONNECTED LUXURY AND SMART HOME INNOVATION

Smart, Connected Luxury Meets Philanthropy in NAHB's 2026 Show Home Supporting Jonathan's Landing Charitable Foundation

News Summary:

The New American Home® 2026 features luxury SKS built-in kitchen appliances as its definitive centerpiece, showcasing unparalleled culinary luxury, professional-grade performance, and sophisticated design.

TNAH Platinum Partner LG Electronics integrated products throughout the home, spanning advanced HVAC systems, smart home appliances, OLED TVs and intuitive LG ThinQ ® connectivity, establishing TNAH as a benchmark for a truly connected living experience.

connectivity, establishing TNAH as a benchmark for a truly connected living experience. This collaboration between SKS and LG spotlights innovations for homebuilders focused on sustainable luxury and connected living, further amplified in support of Jonathan's Landing Foundation charitable initiative.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS and LG Electronics are elevating The New American Home® (TNAH) 2026 into an integrated showcase of smart living, luxurious design and advanced sustainability. In collaboration with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), this year's official show home of the International Builders' Show® features LG's comprehensive suite of consumer electronics, laundry innovations and advanced HVAC solutions, anchored by built-in kitchen appliances from luxury brand, SKS.

The 2026 New American Home® highlights connected living with SKS luxury built-in kitchen appliances, and laundry, advanced HVAC solutions and OLED displays from LG, with ThinQ® connectivity powering a seamless smart home ecosystem. New American Home during KBIS 2026, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (Jack Dempsey for LG) On display at the New American Home is the LG WashTower™, showcasing LG’s laundry solutions that provide intelligent fabric care, sustainable performance and remote control through the ThinQ® smart home platform.

Built by Alair Homes and designed by Michael Wenrich Architects, the 43rd edition of TNAH goes beyond traditional luxury, serving as a philanthropic platform in support of Jonathan's Landing Foundation and its mission to empower adults with autism. Spanning 9,200 square feet of living space, the Winter Park, Fla., residence blends high-performance design, sustainability and advanced technology with a strong emphasis on community and connection.

As North America's largest privately held custom home building and renovation company, Alair Homes commitment to delivering exceptional client experience from concept to completion is brilliantly exemplified by TNAH 2026.

"Our collaboration with Alair Homes and TNAH allows us to show builders how LG and SKS can deliver not just individual products, but a completely integrated luxury lifestyle that is both innovative and sustainable," said Randy Warner, vice president of LG Pro Builder and SKS. From the professional-grade SKS kitchen to the comprehensive LG ThinQ ® ecosystem, smart appliances, advanced HVAC solutions and best-in-class displays, we are demonstrating what's possible for the modern homeowner."

Culinary Excellence at the Heart of the Home

At the core of TNAH 2026's sophisticated design is the meticulously crafted SKS kitchen, demonstrating the pinnacle of culinary luxury and smart functionality with built-in appliances that blend performance with exquisite aesthetics. From precise cooking capabilities to advanced refrigeration, the SKS kitchen offers an elevated experience, designed to inspire and facilitate gourmet living while integrating flawlessly into the home's overall smart ecosystem.

Designed to support everyday moments, large-scale gatherings and philanthropic efforts, the SKS kitchen serves as a true hub of the home, balancing professional-grade performance with refined, integrated design. The space includes the 48-inch Gas Pro Range with 6 Burners and Griddle for unparalleled cooking performance, the 30-inch Integrated Column Refrigerator with precise temperature control, the Power-Steam® Dishwasher for efficient cleanup and the 24-inch Integrated Column Wine Refrigerator for optimal wine preservation — creating a seamless environment that moves effortlessly from cooking to entertaining.

Beyond the main kitchen, additional culinary spaces extend the home's hosting capabilities. The neighboring bar area features the 24-inch SKS Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers, while the back kitchen functions as a full catering space, equipped with an additional 48-inch SKS Dual-Fuel Pro Range with industry-first built-in sous vide, induction and gas cooking, along with the SKS Transitional Series Combi Wall Oven with speed cook and steam-combi functionality.

Advanced Fabric Care with LG Laundry Solutions

LG smart laundry appliances including the LG WashTower™ are featured throughout the main residence and separate garage apartment. These advanced laundry systems offer efficient thorough cleaning while minimizing water and energy usage, ensuring clothes are cared for effectively and sustainably. Complementing the laundry experience is the LG Styler ® Steam Clothing Care System, offering next-level garment refreshing. Utilizing TrueSteam® technology, the Styler provides an ultimate solution to sanitize, deodorize, and reduce wrinkles without harsh chemicals, maintaining the freshness and longevity of wardrobes with minimal effort. Through the LG ThinQ ® app, homeowners can monitor and control cycles remotely, enhancing convenience and creating a truly connected living experience.

Delivering Energy Efficiency with LG HVAC Solutions

Driving TNAH 2026's energy efficiency and occupant comfort, LG's advanced HVAC solutions within the home are engineered to accommodate both daily living and large-scale entertainment. The project integrates elements of LG's product portfolio, including the Multi V S VRF solution, Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater and LG ThinQ™ Smart Home integration, for efficiency and intelligent home control. To accommodate the heating and cooling needs for its large occupancy fluctuations while still meeting the project's energy efficiency goals, LG developed a supplemental HVAC design consisting of separate units dedicated specifically for events. This contributes to the home's overall energy reduction as the products remain off until larger events necessitate their use. (See separate news release.)

LG Displays Offer Visual Excellence

As TNAH's exclusive consumer electronics partner, LG brings visual brilliance to TNAH 2026. Throughout the home, award-winning LG OLED evo G5 series TVs, including impressive 83-inch and 65-inch models, are featured prominently in the home's living rooms, bedrooms and expansive basement. These displays are renowned as the gold standard in high-end television innovation, redefining picture excellence with perfect black and stunningly rich colors. Beyond the flagship OLEDs, the home also integrates a diverse range of LG's cutting-edge display technologies, including vibrant QNED and UHD TVs for various living spaces.

Seamless Smart Living: LG ThinQ® Powers an Effortless Living Experience

Smart home technologies, unified through the LG ThinQ® platform, serve as the intelligent backbone of the home, delivering unparalleled comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency throughout TNAH 2026. These innovations showcase LG's commitment to seamlessly combining luxury and functionality, significantly contributing to the home's sustainability goals while offering homeowners intuitive control.

A Home with Purpose: Innovation for a Cause and #PasstheApron

Beyond its design and technology, TNAH 2026 serves as a platform to raise awareness and support for Jonathan's Landing Foundation, an initiative dedicated to creating an intentional community for adults with autism. In fact, the homeowner is making a matching cash grant to the foundation equivalent to the quarter-million-dollar value of LG and SKS innovations in TNAH and three million dollars total. In line with the spirit of the home's broader impact, SKS has introduced the #PasstheApron social campaign that leverages the brand's culinary passion and community spirit to raise awareness and support for the charity. To learn more about the campaign, visit @sksappliances on social media channels.

Platinum Partnership: A Legacy of Innovation

2026 marks LG and SKS' seventh consecutive year as the Platinum Partners for TNAH. This partnership highlights the brands' roles in pushing boundaries for energy efficiency, smart home technology, and integrated design, making TNAH a compelling case study for architects, builders, and designers.

KBIS and IBS attendees will have the opportunity to tour The New American Home 2026 from Feb. 17–19. Complimentary shuttle buses are provided and will depart every half hour from the Orange County Convention Center. For more information about The New American Home, visit http://www.TNAH.com/.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics USA