LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY FOR 2026 LG GRAM LAPTOP LINEUP

Headlined by the New LG gram Pro—with AI-powered Performance, Ultra-Light Aerominium™ Design and Cross-Platform Connectivity—the 2026 LG gram Laptop Lineup Expands Across Four Series

News Summary:

LG Electronics announced U.S. availability for its 2026 LG gram laptop lineup, with all four series now available at LG.com.

The 2026 lineup introduces Aerominum™, a new proprietary LG chassis material that reduces weight while improving structural strength and scratch resistance, on select LG gram Pro models.

Select configurations of the LG gram Pro feature an optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX.

Select models support Dual AI performance—gram Chat On-Device AI and gram Chat Cloud AI.

From now through May 10, the company is offering a 1-year LG Premium Care service plan for only $1 on select LG gram models.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced U.S. availability for its 2026 LG gram laptop lineup. All four new series of laptops — LG gram Pro, LG gram Pro 2-in-1, LG gram and LG gram Book — are now available at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. To celebrate the 2026 lineup launch, LG is offering a 1-year Premium Care service plan on select LG gram laptops1 for only $1 until May 10, 2026.

LG Electronics announced U.S. availability for its 2026 LG gram laptop lineup, with all four series now available at LG.com.

Powered by next-generation Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors, the 2026 gram lineup combines ultra-light portability, military-grade durability and Dual AI capabilities for professionals, creators, students and everyday users.

Aerominum™: A Lighter, Stronger Foundation

Select 2026 LG gram Pro models are constructed with Aerominum™, LG's new structural material. Its aeroplate architecture reduces chassis weight while enhancing rigidity and scratch resistance, all finished in a refined brushed metallic design. Additionally, the LG gram Pro, LG gram Pro 2-in-1, and LG gram all meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability2: verified for resistance to drops, shock, temperature extremes and other conditions common in daily use.

LG gram Pro: Professional Performance, Ultra-Light Build

The LG gram Pro leads the 2026 gram lineup as LG's most powerful and versatile models. For the first time, the LG gram Pro series offers a choice of Intel® Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, delivering powerful performance for multitasking, content creation and AI workflows. Select configurations also offer optional NVIDIA® GeForce RTX discrete graphics for graphics-intensive creative tasks and gaming.

Dual AI for Smarter Productivity

The gram Pro supports Microsoft Copilot+ PC functionality3, providing AI-powered experiences including real-time translation, content summarization and creative tools built into Windows 11. LG gram Pro's Chat On-Device AI, powered by the upgraded EXAONE 3.5 sLLM, processes queries locally for fast, private assistance without requiring a network connection. Gram Chat Cloud AI4 delivers comprehensive web-based AI responses and integrates with personal calendar and email services to support schedule and communication management.

Connected Across Every Platform

The enhanced LG gram Link connects LG gram laptops across Android, iOS, Windows and webOS-based LG devices, including LG smart TVs, monitors and projectors, enabling large file transfers, display extension and notification sync without platform barriers.5

LG gram Pro 2-in-1, LG gram, and LG gram Book

The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 features a full-range convertible hinge and a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED touch display with stylus input support for precise sketching, annotation, and document editing. Weighing 3.08lbs and MIL-STD-810H certification, it is designed for designers, creators, and students who work across laptop and tablet modes throughout the day.

The LG gram offers ultra-light portability, weighing as little as 2.47lbs in the 14-inch configuration, with Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processor options featuring up to 50 TOPS NPU performance6. Long-lasting battery life, gram Chat AI, LG gram Link and My gram connectivity tools support streamlined daily workflows for hybrid professionals and students.

The LG gram Book introduces a new 16-inch display size alongside a 15.6-inch option, with Intel® Core™ U5 and AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, dual SSD slots, integrated gram AI features and long battery life for students and everyday users.

For more information on the full 2026 LG gram lineup, visit LG.com.

LG Premium Care Promotion

Through May 10, LG is offering a 1-year Premium Care service plan for only $1 on select LG gram laptops for only $1. The laptops included in this promotion are:

2026 New gram Models Price 15U50U-H.AA57U1 - 15.6" LG gram Book 1149.99 15Z95U-H.AU87U1 - 15.6" LG gram 1599.99 16T95TP-K.AD87U1 - 16" LG gram Pro 2in1 2199.99 16U55U-H.AU87U1 - 16" LG gram Book 1499.99 17Z90U-G.AU75U1 - 17" LG gram Pro 1649.99 16Z95U-G.AU82U1 - 16" LG gram Pro 2399.99

For additional details on the LG Premium Care promotion, visit LG.com/us/promotions/gram-laptop-premium-care-offer.

Purchase an eligible LG gram Laptop and receive a 1-year LG Premium Care Plan for $1. Available on LG.com from April 13 - May 10, 2026. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Terms and restrictions may apply. Not available in Florida.

Eligible Laptops: 15U50U-H.AA57U1 ($1149.99), 15Z95U-H.AU87U1 ($1599.99), 16T95TP-K.AD87U1 ($2199.99), 16U55U-H.AU87U1 ($1499.99), 17Z90U-G.AU75U1 ($1649.99), 16Z95U-G.AU82U1 ($2399.99). MIL-STD-810H testing performed under controlled conditions. See product specifications for full test details. Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences may require free updates continuing to roll out. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs. By going to this site, you are entering a site hosted and operated by Microsoft. Please review their Privacy Policy. gram Chat Cloud AI is available on select models only at no cost for the first year after user registration. After one year, users may subscribe to gram Chat Cloud AI as a paid service. LG gram Link app installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download. NPU performance varies by processor configuration.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA