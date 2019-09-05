LG And 'What Goes Around Comes Around' Unveil NYFW Refresh Suite - Powered By LG Styler

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During New York Fashion Week (NYFW), LG Electronics USA is partnering with premier luxury vintage clothing retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) to create the NYFW Refresh Suite – Powered by LG Styler, an exclusive experiential styling destination for fashion leaders, industry insiders and VIPs alike.

In collaboration with LG, WGACA will unveil a unique new styling concept space – The Vault – located beneath What Goes Around Comes Around’s SoHo flagship store and outfitted with LG Stylers, the perfect solution for keeping luxury vintage fashion refreshed and looking its best. During New York Fashion Week (NYFW), LG Electronics USA is partnering with premier luxury vintage clothing retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) to create the NYFW Refresh Suite – Powered by LG Styler. A select roster of fashion insiders will be invited to The Vault to browse a curated selection of the finest luxury vintage pieces and style themselves in vintage Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Dior and more. Each vintage look will be refreshed in the LG Styler to ensure that it’s ready and looking its best for the busiest week on the fall fashion calendar.

A first-of-its-kind steam care clothing system, LG Styler uses the gentle power of steam – absolutely no chemicals – to refresh wardrobes and nearly eliminate odors and allergens.

"New York Fashion Week is such an exciting time for us, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with LG in tandem with the launch of our concept space, The Vault, located underneath our Soho Flagship," said Seth Weisser, Co-Founder & CEO of What Goes Around Comes Around. Sustainability is one of the pillars of our business and being able to integrate LG Styler into our NYFW Styling Suite is the perfect way to showcase fashion and technology in a unique and experiential way, and to enhance the experience for our favorite influencers and industry insiders."

By integrating the LG Styler in WGACA's unique space, The Vault will serve as the perfect place for fashion mavens to discover the ultimate pairing of sustainability and style. "Buying vintage is the ultimate way to shop sustainably—and now, with the LG Styler clothing care system, users can enjoy a convenient, chemical-free solution for refreshing clothing – especially cherished vintage pieces – right at home, helping you look and feel your best every day," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA.

"Technology and fashion are intrinsically intertwined, and this innovative collaboration showcases the increasingly popular adoption of the circular economy and the 'new' way to architect the modern wardrobe," noted Weisser. "At the intersection of fashion and technology, this innovative partnership will pave the way for the future of garment care."

Available in three finishes – including the new mirror finish – LG Styler is CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) to remove 99.9 percent of allergens in as little as 20 minutes.

To celebrate the launch of the NYFW LG Styler Refresh Suite, What Goes Around Comes Around and LG will host a VIP Soiree at the WGACA SoHo Flagship on Thursday, Sept. 5. The event will give fashion devotees an intimate opportunity to enter The Vault for the first time, peruse the curated NYFW collection, and experience the LG Styler for a quick and easy refresh.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

About What Goes Around Comes Around

What Goes Around Comes Around is the premier destination for the finest curated luxury vintage from around the world. Its unrivaled selection of pre-owned accessories and clothing from brands such as Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Fendi, Alaïa and Saint Laurent is housed with a coveted collection of vintage denim, rock tees, and other one-of-a-kind finds. What Goes Around Comes Around is renowned by celebrities, tastemakers, and vintage connoisseurs alike who come in search of authentic and collectible luxury vintage and a shopping experience that is like no other.

