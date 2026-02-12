New xboom Earbuds Tailored for Audiophiles, Jetsetters and Everyday Listeners

News Summary:

LG Electronics and will.i.am have released the new xboom Buds Plus and Buds Lite, expanding a successful partnership built on the shared belief that high-quality, immersive sound enriches daily experiences.

The flagship xboom Buds Plus model combines LG's advanced technology, including Active Noise Cancelling for distraction-free listening and a unique in-flight Bluetooth transmitter, with will.i.am's signature sound artistry.

By blending premium features with accessible design, this launch makes a significant step in democratizing high-fidelity audio, offering tailored listening experiences for everyone from jetsetters and audiophiles to everyday commuters.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) and nine-time Grammy winner will.i.am have reunited to launch the latest edition of the xboom Buds lineup with the introduction of Buds Plus and Buds Lite.

The LG xboom Buds Plus, the line's most advanced earbuds with superior sound and easy usability, are now available on LG.com for $179.99. The LG xboom Buds Lite, with long-lasting battery life, are also available now for $69.99. LG xboom Buds Lite and Buds Plus are now available at LG.com and at LG authorized retailers nationwide.

LG Electronics and nine-time Grammy winner will.i.am have reunited to launch the latest edition of the xboom Buds lineup with the introduction of Buds Plus and Buds Lite.

Expertly tuned, tested and approved by one of pop culture's most tech-savvy musical acts, the xboom Buds series delivers unique sound, characterized by will.i.am's signature use of balanced warm tones. Guided by his belief that sound enriches experiences, will.i.am hosted the recent FYI Visionaries event to debut the new xboom lineup, which he developed as the "experiential architect" of the company's "xboom by will.i.am" brand.

Just like the previous products developed through the partnership, Buds Plus and Buds Lite retain all the hallmarks of the xboom line, delivering a solid foundation of high-end sound and reliable performance.

LG xboom Buds Plus

The innovative UVnano+1 charging case, which uses UV-C light to reduce bacteria on the earbud mesh, highlights a user-centric design focused on a cleaner way to listen. For absolute focus, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) 2 effectively blocks external noise, offering unparalleled comfort and distraction-free listening. With up to 30 hours of total playtime – the earbuds offer 10 hours of continuous play and an additional 20 hours from the charging case 3 - users can enjoy extended sessions powered by 3D Spatial Audio for a more enveloping soundstage. The Buds Plus also offers multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices and an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for both focus and fitness4. Customizable EQ settings allow users to further personalize their audio. LG xboom Buds Plus also features a built‑in Bluetooth Transmitter 5, a smart solution that turns traditional wired setups—like in‑flight entertainment systems or treadmills with headphone jacks—into seamless wireless listening wherever you are.

LG xboom Buds Lite

For ultimate portability, the LG xboom Buds Lite packs a powerful audio experience into a compact and lightweight design. These earbuds provide up to 35 hours of total playtime - offering 11.5 hours of continuous play from the earbuds and an additional 23.5 hours from the charging case 6 – for reliable everyday use. While smaller, they retain key premium features, including an IPX4 water resistance rating and customizable EQ settings, ensuring users enjoy high-quality sound in a highly portable package.

For more information about the full LG xboom audio lineup, visit https://www.lg.com/us/xboom.

1 UVnano is a compound word derived from "UV" and its unit "nanometer." Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria from the earbuds' speaker mesh within ten minutes of charging. The UV LED function operates when the charging case is connected to a power cable. However users can also customize the settings so that the UVnano is activated automatically whenever the earbuds are placed inside the case and the lid is closed, for added convenience.

2 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Disclaimer: ANC functionality is available across all xboom Buds models, but performance may vary. xboom Buds and Buds Plus use a 3-microphone system for enhanced noise detection and reduction. Buds Lite uses a single microphone to monitor ambient noise, resulting in different ANC experiences depending on the model and environment.

3 The earbud batteries and charging case last up to 10 and 20 hours of music play time, respectively, when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors.

4 Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating under IEC standard 60529. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

5 Compatibility varies by device

6 The earbud batteries and charging case last up to 11.5 and 35 hours of music play time, respectively, when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About will.i.am

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) will.i.am (William Adams) has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas). In 2025 will.i.am was appointed UN Goodwill Ambassador, AI Skills Coalition with the UN International Telecommunications Union, and also named a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University with a focus on AI topics of instruction.

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on "THE VOICE" UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of "THE FYI SHOW" radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his cross-disciplinary career. He invests in and develops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software and telecom. Most recently, FYI.AI announced the launch of EDU.FYI - an AI-powered education platform extension being developed in partnership with Arizona State University.

About FYI

FYI is the first AI productivity tool built for creatives, by creatives to turbocharge everyone's creative potential. Global music artist, innovator, and entrepreneur, will.i.am founded FYI to Focus Your Ideas and revolutionize the way creatives create, collaborate, and monetize content. FYI provides tools to maximize creativity with unique AI personas, file management, project management, enhanced security, and design tools. For details on FYI.AI's groundbreaking creative and communications messenger tools, and EDU.FYI to enhance student engagement and faculty productivity, visit fyi.ai .

Editor's Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list will.i.am's given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with will.i.am's correct legal name.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA