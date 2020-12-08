LG Announces Limited-Time Promotion: $100 Credit For Popular Streaming Content Sites With Select LG OLED & LG Nano Cell TV Purchases

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrading your home entertainment experience this holiday just became even more rewarding. LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a $100 credit toward popular streaming content and gaming sites including Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, Sling and XBOX with the purchase of LG OLED BX 4K TVs and select LG NanoCell LCD 4K TVs (80, 81, 85 Series1). This offer is available now through Jan. 17, 2021 via LG.com and LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

Acclaimed for its ability to accurately reproduce colors the way filmmakers intended, LG OLED TVs set the standard for a true cinematic experience in the living room. LG OLED's self-lit pixels enable deliver the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast while the stunningly sleek form factors are as breathtaking as the picture quality they deliver.

The perfect choice for serious gamers, LG OLEDs are the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, which ensures graphics are rendered perfectly with exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time, for an immersive gaming experience without flicker or stuttering common to most displays. LG's 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs support HDMI VRR, making LG the only TV brand offering compatibility with a wide variety of gaming devices such as graphics cards and game consoles.

LG NanoCell TVs deliver stunning color reproduction by using a layer of one-nanometer sized particles that filter out impurities resulting in natural, lifelike color, which remain more accurate, even at wide viewing angles.

2020 LG OLED TVs and LG NanoCell 85 Series TVs support all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision2, HDR 10 and HLG as well as Dolby Atmos2, for a great cinematic experience in the home

LG Smart TVs include the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in as well as support for AirPlay2 and HomeKit. The webOS Smart TV platform delivers access to high-quality content from the world's top content providers all easily accessible using gestures or simple voice commands via LG's popular magic remote control.

For more information on LG TVs and the $100 credit promo, including terms and conditions, visit: https://entertainment.lg-promos.com/tvoffer/en-US

Visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions for the latest holiday promotions across all LG products.

1 Eligible models: 65"/55" OLEDBX, 75" Nano80, 65"/55" Nano81 and 75"/65"/55"/49" Nano85

2 Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos are not supported on the Nano 80 & 81 series (HDR10 and HLG only)

