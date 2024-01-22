LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR 'MYVIEW' 4K SMART MONITORS

New LG MyView 4K Smart Monitors Present Impressive Image Quality, Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps with webOS
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced today pricing and availability of its new lineup of 'LG My View' smart monitors. The 32SR85U priced at $599.99, 32SR53FS priced at $299.99, and 27SR50F priced at $199.99, are available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. Designed for productivity and entertainment, the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U and fellow MyView smart monitors deliver a personalized user experience equipped with LG's acclaimed webOS platform for user-friendly features and connectivity.
LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, shows and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to LG's webOS platform, the latest MyView smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from.
Adopting a 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panel, the new LG MyView display model 32SR85U raises the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. Additionally, at 31.5-inches (model 32SR53FS) and at 27-inches (model 27SR50F), the smart monitors feature 4K (1920 x 1080) IPS panels for vibrant color and clarity at wide angles.
The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U comes with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR53FS and 27SR50F have a sleek, flat stand for a compact and stylish appearance. In addition to the CES 2024 Innovation Award, the 32SR85U-W has been honored with a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.
With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView smart monitors support remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.
To learn more about LG's MyView Smart Monitors, visit LG.com.
Key Specifications:
LG MyView Smart Monitor
(32SR85U-W)
LG MyView Smart Monitor
(32SR53FS-W)
LG MyView Smart Monitor
(27SR50F-W)
Size / Resolution
Screen Size
31.5-inch
31.5-inch
27-inch
Resolution
4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K UHD (1920 x 1080)
4K UHD (1920 x 1080)
Graphics
Panel (Brightness, Typ.)
IPS (400cd/m2)
IPS (400cd/m2)
IPS (350cd/m2)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
sRGB 99%
NTSC 72%
HDR
HDR 10
HDR 10
HDR 10
Refresh Rate /
Response Time
60Hz / 5ms
60Hz / 5ms
60Hz / 5ms
Interface
USB Type-C™ / Charging Power
O (x3) / 90W
O (x3) / 65W
O (x1) / 45W
HDMI
O (x2)
O (x2)
O (x2)
USB 2.0
-
-
O (x2)
Wi-Fi
O
O
O
Bluetooth
O
O
O
Speaker
5W (x2)
5W (x2)
5W (x2)
Camera
O
Sold separately
-
Smart Feature
/ Service
OS
webOS 23
webOS 23
webOS 23
Windows 365
O
O
O
IoT
O
O
O
Voice Assistant
O
O
O
Mobile Casting/Mirroring
AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare
AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare
AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare
Accessory
HDMI / Remote Controller
HDMI / Remote Controller
HDMI / Remote Controller
2 Productivity programs require a subscription. 3 Sold separately.
About LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.
