LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR 'MYVIEW' 4K SMART MONITORS

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, shows and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to LG's webOS platform, the latest MyView smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from.

Adopting a 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panel, the new LG MyView display model 32SR85U raises the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. Additionally, at 31.5-inches (model 32SR53FS) and at 27-inches (model 27SR50F), the smart monitors feature 4K (1920 x 1080) IPS panels for vibrant color and clarity at wide angles.

The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U comes with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR53FS and 27SR50F have a sleek, flat stand for a compact and stylish appearance. In addition to the CES 2024 Innovation Award, the 32SR85U-W has been honored with a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView smart monitors support remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

To learn more about LG's MyView Smart Monitors, visit LG.com.

Key Specifications:





LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR85U-W) LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR53FS-W) LG MyView Smart Monitor (27SR50F-W)

Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 31.5-inch 27-inch

Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (1920 x 1080) 4K UHD (1920 x 1080)

Graphics Panel (Brightness, Typ.) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (350cd/m2)

Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% sRGB 99% NTSC 72%

HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10

Refresh Rate / Response Time 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms

Interface USB Type-C™ / Charging Power O (x3) / 90W O (x3) / 65W O (x1) / 45W

HDMI O (x2) O (x2) O (x2)

USB 2.0 - - O (x2)

Wi-Fi O O O

Bluetooth O O O

Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) 5W (x2)

Camera O Sold separately -

Smart Feature / Service OS webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23

Windows 365 O O O

IoT O O O

Voice Assistant O O O

Mobile Casting/Mirroring AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

Accessory HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller



2 Productivity programs require a subscription.

3 Sold separately.

