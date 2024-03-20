LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF AWARD-WINNING PROJECTOR - LG CINEBEAM Q

With a 360-degree Rotatable Handle and Auto Screen Adjustment Feature, the Latest CineBeam Model Delivers high-quality content Consumption Anytime, Anywhere

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced pricing and availability for its LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB). The LG CineBeam Q retails for $1,299 and is available now for pre-order thru April 7, 2024, at LG.com with exclusive pre-order offers including a CineBeam Q Case and LG's new LG XBOOM XO2T speaker.1 Consumers who preorder may also be eligible to claim a $200 Virtual Mastercard® Prepaid Card.2

Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Q projector is designed to complement users' lifestyles, offering a compact design featuring a 360-degree rotatable handle. Whether used as an educational aid for families or a movie screen for social gatherings, the versatile lifestyle companion integrates into any room or outdoor area.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Q projector is designed to complement users' lifestyles, offering a compact design featuring a 360-degree rotatable handle. Intended for an easy transition between indoor and outdoor settings, the CineBeam Q caters to users seeking elevated entertainment experiences in a variety of locations.

The perfect audio companion to LG's CineBeam Q is the XO2T. This cone-shaped speaker delivers audio from every angle, creating a 360° panoramic sound along with lighting presets to set the mood. With portability in mind, this compact and powerful speaker provides up to 15 hours3 of continuous playback and is rated IP55 for dust and water-resistance making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.4 Priced at $199, the XO2T is now available for purchase at LG.com and later at LG-authorized retailers.

The LG CineBeam Q provides flexibility for users' content consumption.5 Whether used as an educational aid for families or a movie screen for social gatherings, the versatile lifestyle companion integrates into any room or outdoor area. When not in use, the CineBeam Q projector acts as a chic interior accessory, complementing any space with its minimal design. Additionally, users can activate the Light Drawing function to enhance the ambiance of a space with captivating digital images. This image-mapping feature projects images onto the wall, elevating the room with tranquil mood lighting.

The CineBeam Q refuses to compromise outstanding picture quality, projecting stunning 4K UHD resolution images up to 120 inches and delivering vibrant, vivid pictures with a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Equipped with Auto Screen Adjustment, the auto-focus feature optimizes image placement and size, creating an immersive viewing experience, while eliminating the inconvenience of the setup process.6 Further enhanced by the latest version of the intuitive LG webOS platform, viewers can watch all their favorite shows with seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube.7 Additionally, it allows users to effortlessly share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast.8

1 Preorder the CineBeam Q projector and the LG XBOOM 360 Wireless Speaker in a single transaction on LG.com between March 18, 2024 – April 7, 2024 and receive $199.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Preorders are estimated to start shipping the week of April 8, 2024, and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Items may ship separately. All standard Terms of Purchase apply (https://www.lg.com/us/shop/terms-conditions). If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Projector: HU710PB

Eligible Monitor: XO2TBK

2 Consumers who preorder the LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K Smart Portable Projector from 3/18/2024 to 4/7/2024 may be eligible to claim a $200 Virtual Mastercard Prepaid Card. Claims must be submitted by May 31, 2024. Quantities are limited. Terms apply. Visit https://rebates.lg-promos.com/platform/qreward/en-US/to for claim submission and full terms and conditions.

3 Up to 15 hours. Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Standard sound mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

4 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP55 rating under IEC standard 60529. Dust-protected and resistant to low-pressure water jet spray from 2.5-3m away for 3 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

5 The projector operates solely through external power sources and does not feature a built-in battery. It necessitates a connection to a power cord or external battery. Also, the model requires space suitable for projection such as walls, ceilings, and similar surfaces.

6 If the distance from the screen exceeds 2m or the angle of placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

7 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

8 This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)