LG Announces US Pricing & Availability Of 2021 Sound Bars

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the rollout of the 2021 LG Sound Bar lineup, with new models delivering a premium audio experience, versatility and convenient control while upping the ante with eco-conscious designs and packaging, as further detailed below. The new lineup combines high-quality audio, easy connectivity, smart functionality and modern aesthetics that are designed to complement LG's TVs and works well with any décor.

New LG Sound Bar models launching in the US include SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y and SP2 will begin rolling out this month, with additional models coming later this year.

New for 2021, LG Sound Bars allow users to take advantage of the AI Sound Pro feature on LG TVs. Audio from the TV is played through the sound bar via TV Sound Mode Share, delivering the superior audio processing power of AI Sound Pro on the more capable sound bar speakers. LG's new 2021 sound bars now offer all of the same sound modes as the latest LG TVs, allowing users to easily switch between the sound bar and the TV using the TV's remote.

The LG SP9YA and SP8YA are compatible with multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri 1 making the sound bars easier than ever to control from compatible devices and services. And with support for Apple AirPlay 2 , customers can stream, control, and share their favorite music and other content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

When it comes to performance, LG's 2021 sound bars inherit all the strengths of their predecessors with many of the new models featuring Meridian Audio tuning and Meridian technology, for an exceptionally authentic listening experience. A new feature found on the SP9YA and SP8YA, Meridian Horizon technology, is another result of LG's long-term partnership with Meridian Audio.2 When the sound bar is in Music Mode, this innovation up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to provide audiences with a truly immersive listening experience regardless of their location in the room.

Select 2021 LG Sound Bars support Dolby Atmos®3 and DTS:X (SP9YA, SP8YA, SPD7Y) with up-firing speakers for a dynamic three dimensional audio experience. Upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity with HDMI eARC supports higher bitrate high resolution content and uncompressed Dolby Atmos audio with just one cable, while USB playback and Bluetooth® streaming are additional convenient ways for users to enjoy their favorite audio content.

The SP9YA, SP8YA and SPD7Y also feature 4K pass-through with Dolby3 Vision support, maintaining the level of picture and sound quality from connected sources needed for genuinely cinematic home viewing.

All 2021 LG Sound Bars (except SP2) also support Hi-Res Audio content, providing lossless playback at 24bit/192kHz (SP9YA) or 24bit/96kHz (SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y) with all the vibrancy and nuance that is closer to the original sound.

LG's sophisticated AI features further elevate the user experience. AI Room Calibration (SP9YA and SP8YA) offers optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room's unique characteristics and then customizing the sound bar's audio settings in accordance with the specific characteristics of the space. AI Sound Pro uses deep learning algorithms to automatically adjust sound levels, depending on which genre of content the user is watching.

While the importance of home entertainment has grown in the era of social distancing, so has concern for the environment. From production processes to the materials and packaging used, LG's sound bars are designed with the health of the planet in mind.

In its effort toward a sustainable future, LG is taking a more eco-minded approach to product development, packaging and shipping of its 2021 sound bars, designing the first audio products that received Eco Product Certification from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), a respected provider of testing, inspection and certification services based in Geneva, Switzerland.4 On two models, LG has replaced materials used in previous models with recycled materials, featuring jersey fabric made of recycled PET bottles.5 To reduce waste even further, LG adopted friendlier packaging for its entire sound bar lineup by using mainly recycled molded pulp and far less EPS foam and plastic. Additionally, the packaging is designed in an "L" shape so more units can fit in fewer trucks, lowering CO 2 emissions.

SP9YA SP8YA SP7Y SPD7Y SP2 $999 $799 $449 $399 $179 520W 5.1.2 Channel 440W 3.1.2 Channel 440W 5.1 Channel 380W 3.1.2 Channel 100W 2.1 Channel Now Now Now Mid-June Now

LG's SN11RG, SN10Y and GX sound bars will also be sold throughout 2021.

For more information of LG's 2021 Sound Bar lineup, visit LG.com.

1 Models SP9YA and SP8YA are compatible with multiple voice assistants.

2 Models SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, and SPD7Y feature Meridian Horizon.

3 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories

4 Models SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, and SPD7Y are certified as Eco Products by SGS.

5 Models SP7Y and SP2 use jersey fabric made from PET bottles.

