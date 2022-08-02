LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF NEW 2022 CINEBEAM PROJECTORS

New LG 4K Ultra Short Throw Models Elevate the Home Cinema Experience with Sharp, Vibrant Images and Boasts Stylish, Modern Design

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced U.S. pricing and availability of its 2022 LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam projector models, delivering immersive cinematic experiences that bring the home theater experience to a new level. The flagship HU915QE and HU915QB are each available via LG.com for $5,999 and $6,499 respectively.

New LG 4K Ultra Short Throw Models Elevate the Home Cinema Experience with Sharp, Vibrant Images and Boasts Stylish, Modern Design. These two CineBeam projectors are designed to produce a stunningly sharp 90-inch image when placed 5.6 centimeters from the wall or a massive 120-inch picture at a distance of 18.3 centimeters.

These two CineBeam projectors are designed to produce a stunningly sharp 90-inch image when placed 5.6 centimeters from the wall or a massive 120-inch picture at a distance of 18.3 centimeters. 1 The HU915QE and HU915QB combine advanced projection technology so users can enjoy sublime cinematic experiences at home without the need for a large space. The HU915QE boasts an impressive 3,700 ANSI lumens and an 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, with the HU915QB delivering 3,000 ANSI lumens. Utilizing LG's advanced, three-channel laser technology, which employs a separate light source for each primary (RGB) color, these new models offer vivid images even during the day compared to other conventional products with the single light source technology.2

The HU915QE and HU915QB models excel in delivering high quality movies and streaming content by using HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, which analyzes and adjusts image brightness in every single frame. LG's Brightness Optimizer II further elevates the new CineBeam projector's performance by automatically adjusting brightness levels to a room's ambient light conditions, creating a vivid picture quality that users can enjoy in a variety of different lighting. To make the pictures even more detailed, the Adaptive Contrast feature adjusts the projector's light sources to provide a superb contrast for each individual scene.



HU915QE HU915QB Price (US) $5,999.99 $6,499.99 Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 3,700 ANSI Lumens 3,000 ANSI Lumens Light Source 3 Channel Laser 3 Channel Laser Lamp Life 20,000 hours 20,000 hours Brightness Optimizer II Auto Brightness + Adaptive Contrast + Iris Mode Auto Brightness + Adaptive Contrast + Iris Mode Throw Ratio 0.19 (100 inches @ 9.8cm) 0.19 (100 inches @ 9.8cm) Screen Size 90-120 inches 90-120 inches Keystone Correction 4/9/15 Point Warping 4/9/15 Point Warping webOS Yes (Global) Yes (Global) Integrated Speaker 2.2 Channel, 40W 2.2 Channel, 40W Inputs HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 Size (W x D x H) 26.8" x 5" x 13.7" 26.8" x 5" x 13.7"

Making the perfect choice for movie lovers looking to widen their content choices, the new CineBeam models come equipped with LG's intuitive webOS smart platform so users can enjoy all their favorite shows from streaming services3 such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. Users also have the option to wirelessly stream content via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.4 Furthering, its built-in 2.2 Channel, 40W speaker elevates every viewing experience with a strong, rich audio. Users can achieve a more powerful and theater-like surround sound by easily connecting up to two LG Bluetooth speakers at the same time.5

The new CineBeam models are the perfect stylish addition for any room due to its eco-friendly 'Re-wool' designed by renowned Danish textile company, Kvadrat. The material is made from 45 percent recycled wool and has been a favorite of design- and sustainability-conscious companies worldwide. The HU915QE's muted, natural color portrays a clean design that blends perfectly with luxurious home interiors. Suited for darker room decor, the HU915QB model coats a black finish with a premium gray fabric accent.

For more information on LG's 2022 CineBeam projectors, visit LG.com.

1 Model HU915QE and HU915QB projects images ranging from 90 to 120 inches in size (measured diagonally).

2 Compared to model HU715Q in result of internal testing.

3 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country.

4 Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam projector.

5 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only. Needs to purchase LG Bluetooth speakers to use this function.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts: LG Electronics USA LG-One USA Chris De Maria Brian Miseo [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA