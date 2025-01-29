LG ANNOUNCES US PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF NEW GRAM BOOK LAPTOP

The 15.6" do-it-all laptop delivers all the essentials at an affordable price with lightweight design, upgradeable memory and reliable performance

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of the latest model in its innovative lineup of laptops. The LG gram Book (model 15U50T) features LG gram's iconic slim and lightweight design. Now available for $749.99 at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers, through Feb. 9, 2025, customers shopping on LG.com can save $100 on the new LG gram Book laptop (model 15U50T-G.ARS2U1) and get a free 25" MyView Smart Monitor with purchase.1

Combining Style with Substance

The LG gram Book (model 15U50T) features LG gram’s iconic slim and lightweight design. LG gram Book weighs in at just 3.7 lbs. and is 0.76-inches thin. The LG gram Book (model 15U50T) features LG gram’s iconic slim and lightweight design.

The LG gram Book features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, expandable RAM and a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, all in a portable design for take-anywhere convenience. Featuring a sturdy yet premium build the LG gram Book weighs in at just 3.7 lbs. and is 0.76-inches thin. It slips into your bag without weighing you down—perfect for commutes, coffee shops or couch-side productivity. Its sleek, rounded-edges and silver color create an attractive silhouette and style. Simple sensory controls, multiple ports and a headphone jack offer flexible connectivity.

Work, Create and Play in Vivid Detail

With 300 nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen, LG's gram Book offers image clarity that, combined with its anti-glare panel, reduces glare and reflection, ensuring information stays visible and crisp. From music to movies, sounds come to life with innovative Dolby Atmos2 technology, a proprietary audio format that brings immersive, 360-degree sound to users' laps.

Enhance Multitasking + Productivity

With Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11, users can simply click the Copilot key on the gram Book keyboard to quickly access intelligent tools that make tasks a breeze. The LG gram Link3 app allows users to connect up to 10 devices—whether Android or iOS—for seamless file sharing, collaborative screen viewing, and real-time communication. Equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, the LG gram Book delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options. Powered by Intel's 13th Gen i5 processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics,4 the LG gram Book strikes the perfect balance between power and efficiency.

1 Purchase the eligible LG gram 15" Lightweight Laptop with an eligible LG Smart Monitor in a single transaction on LG.com and receive savings equal to the value of the LG Smart Monitor. Available on LG.com 1/13/2025 – 2/9/2025. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Laptop: 15U50T-G.ARS2U1

Eligible Smart Monitor: 25SR50F-W

2 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

3 LG gram Link app installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

4 Intel®, Iris® Xe are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innov

ative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

