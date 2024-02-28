LG BEGINS U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2024 QNED TVS

LG's 2024 QNED lineup offers an expansive array of screen options that provide customers with options to suit any space. The LG QNED TV QNED85T features 5 screen sizes (86-, 75-, 65-, 55- & 50-inches). The LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90T features 3 screen sizes (86-, 75- & 65-inches). Consumers who place a pre-order for either QNED TV via LG.com through March 17, 2024, will qualify to receive 5% back in membership rewards,1 free wall mounting or TV stand setup2 and a free LG Smart Cam.3

AI-Powered Experience

LG's 2024 QNED TV lineup continues to evolve with the addition of the α8 AI Processor. Building upon its 2023 predecessor, the α8 AI Processor has greater AI and graphic performance as well as a faster processing speed.

AI Picture Pro utilizes cutting-edge technology to identify the type of content being viewed and automatically selects the ideal setting and fine-tunes the picture based on deep learning to create the best watching experience. This versatile feature works by expertly distinguishing faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, and enriching the texture and fine details for unmatched realism. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas, elevating each detail with precise HDR optimization to deliver three-dimensional image quality. Users can effortlessly customize the image quality with the Personalized Picture Wizard by selecting a few preferred images from a given selection that are intelligently set up through deep learning.

In addition to dynamic picture quality, AI Sound Pro engages viewers with virtual surround sound from the TV's built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the TV speakers with select LG Soundbars to create the ultimate 3D sound experience.

2024 LG QNED TVs QNED85T (QNED LED) 86QNED85TUA 86-inch class (86.4 inches diagonal) $2,799 Available March 2024 75QNED85TUA 75-inch class (75.1 inches diagonal) $1,799 Available March 2024 65QNED85TUA 65-inch class (65.1 inches diagonal) $1,299 Available March 2024 55QNED85TUA 55-inch class (55.2 inches diagonal) $999 Available March 2024 50QNED85TUA 50-inch class (50 inches diagonal) $849 Available March 2024 QNED90T (QNED Mini LED) 86QNED90TUA 86-inch class (86.4 inches diagonal) $3,299 Available March 2024 75QNED90TUA 75-inch class (75.1 inches diagonal) $2,299 Available March 2024 65QNED90TUA 65-inch class (65.1 inches diagonal) $1,899 Available March 2024

Cutting-Edge Color

LG QNED TVs feature Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology to deliver richer and more accurate colors for beautiful and hyper-realistic picture quality. Enhanced color reproduction heightens the visual depth for a more immersive and three-dimensional home entertainment experience. For realistic contrast, LG QNED Mini LED TVs utilize Precision Dimming technology to improve gradations and accurate backlight control for brighter colors and deeper blacks, while LG QNED TVs feature local dimming technology for sharp contrast and exceptional brightness. Additionally, the LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90T model features Million Grey Scale to differentiate between shades of gray and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, resulting in immensely vibrant contrast.

Sleek Design, Inside & Out

The 2024 QNED85T model exhibits a premium, sophisticated design with a sleek, thin profile that blends into any space. For increased flexibility in the home, the TVs can be mounted on the wall for a clean look.

LG's 2024 QNED TVs further elevate the home entertainment experience with LG's latest webOS smart TV system, offering versatile personalization with individual user profiles and overall increased convenience. webOS 5.0 features Quick Cards for customized organization into groups, such as Home Office, Home Hub, Sports and Games – for quick, easy access located on the main home UI.

Enhancing the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG 2024 QNED TVs supply an array of accessibility features including dedicated menu settings, sign language avatars, remote control tutorials and guides for quick problem resolution.

With webOS Re:New program, LG is offering an upgrade to the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform to give more smart TV owners the most up-to-date user experience for the next five years. This incredible offer extends4 to LG QNED Mini LED 8K model (QNED99) launched in 2022 and will come to additional models in the QNED TV lineup and more regions worldwide soon.

For more information on all of LG 2024 QNED models, visit LG.com.

