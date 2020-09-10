LG Brings Amazon Music App To Wide Range Of Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this month, LG Electronics USA is launching an integrated Amazon Music app for U.S. owners of LG OLED, LG NanoCell and smart LCD TVs produced from 2016 through 2020.

With Amazon Music, Prime membersi have access to 2 million hand-curated songs and over 1,000 playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service's premium subscription tier, have access to more than 60 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

Starting this month, LG Electronics (LG) is launching an integrated Amazon Music app for its LG OLED, LG NanoCell and smart LCD TVs produced between 2016 and 2020 for LG TV owners in key countries of Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited will also be eligible for an extended 90-day free trialii when they purchase an LG TV on Amazon.com or register a compatible LG TV with Alexa.

For even more convenience, all compatible LG smart TV users can play their favorite music hands-free on their TVs using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. And with LG's 2020 TVs also being Bluetooth Surround ready, customers with compatible LG TVs will be able to connect two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to enjoy their favorite tunes in virtual 4.0 surround sound.

"Bringing Amazon Music support to LG TVs is another example of the added value benefits our customers receive after the initial purchase," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG's smart TVs are designed to combine everything that the customer could possibly want in one single seamless experience, from live television and sports events to the streaming of TV shows, movies, music and more."

To learn more about LG TVs, visit lg.com.

i Services vary per market

ii Promotion available for Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK and US.

