LG Brings Big Personalities Together In The Kitchen For New 'Homestyle' Campaign

Dubbed "Homestyle," the digital series debuts on social media today and follows an eclectic group of famous faces and household names as they join forces – virtually – to create a homemade meal together in their kitchens while showing off their unique styles and recipes – and the LG appliances that make it all possible.

Featuring Alex Rodriguez, Baddie Winkle, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, Mindy Weiss, Molly Sims, Tabitha Brown, Tipsy Bartender, and 2 Chainz, the two-part series brings these new culinary friends together in a shared virtual cooking experience to show off their individual "Homestyle" using LG kitchen appliances. The "LG Homestyle Squad" shares cooking tips and recipes, and even passes ingredients to one another with the help of the magical knock-on technology in LG InstaView® refrigerators and ranges.

With each virtual connection, the kitchen crew reminds viewers that people can still "get together" to enjoy mealtime at home and even create new traditions this upcoming holiday season. And to encourage others to join in the fun, LG is inviting consumers to share their favorite homestyle recipe on social media for a chance to win a virtual hangout with their favorite Homestyle celebrity.1

The first episode opens with Alex Rodriguez, Billy Porter, 2 Chainz, Baddie Winkle and Mindy Weiss teaming up to create a homestyle meal from start to finish, highlighting some of their favorite recipes along the way. A-Rod and his daughters score with "Crispy Chicharrones de Pollo" made healthy for a crowd using the Air Fry feature on their LG InstaView Range, while Billy Porter poses with his "Homestyle Texas Margarita" featuring exclusive slow-melting LG Craft Ice™ spheres made automatically in his LG InstaView™ refrigerator. Combined with signature turkey burgers from 2 Chainz and BaddieWinkle's famous farm fresh blackberry pie made in their LG convection ovens, the ensemble teaches each other a few tricks. Even event planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss helps – setting the perfect table with virtually spotless glasses thanks to her LG QuadWash™ dishwasher with TrueSteam®.

In the second episode, debuting in November, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Molly Sims, Tabitha Brown, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, and Tipsy Bartender share their holiday homestyles.

"Holiday meals and celebrations are going to look different this year," noted Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "With our Homestyle campaign, we aim to inspire people to find new ways to have fun at mealtime and to show them how easy it can be with the right appliances. With a fun, light-hearted approach, the content reminds us to enjoy life's good moments together – whether it's small gatherings at home or apart this holiday season."

As part of the campaign, LG is supporting Meals on Wheels by providing 5,000 meals and friendly visits to seniors across the country this season.

The Best Features to Entertain in Style

When it comes to spicing things up in the kitchen, LG appliances make it easy with a modern, sleek design and innovative features that stand out from the rest.

Elevate Any Drink with LG InstaView Refrigerators featuring Craft Ice

The first to make slow-melting, round ice automatically (no need for messy ice molds), LG refrigerators with Craft Ice elevate any drink – from coffee to cocktails. With LG's popular InstaView feature, simply knock twice on the glass panel to illuminate the interior and see inside so you can choose favorites without opening the door. The Full-Convert drawer feature (models LRMVS3006 and LRMVC230) offers five temperature settings for whatever you have cooking: Chilled Wine (41°), Deli/Snacks (37°), Cold Drinks (33°), Meat/Seafood (29°), and Freeze (-7°). With 19 models in different configurations and finishes, consumers can find the right LG refrigerator to fit their homestyle.

Crispy Flavor for a Crowd with LG InstaView Ranges with Air Fry

New party trick: knock twice on the new InstaView window to see what's cooking without opening the door. The new LG InstaView ranges light up with two quick knocks so users can check cooking progress without opening the door or reaching over a hot cooktop to flip a switch. Plus, built-in Air Fry makes fries, wings and more in a flash with crispy flavor that feeds a crowd. Perfect for families spending more time cooking at home, LG ranges with Air Fry technology deliver quick, satisfying comfort foods without the extra oil and guilt. Unlike smaller countertop air fryers, Air Fry is built into the large capacity oven for the flexibility to feed a crowd. And with no preheating, spend less time waiting and more time enjoying meals with loved ones.

A Great Meal Starts and Ends with LG Dishwashers with TrueSteam

Set the perfect table with the power of steam and four multi-motion spray arms that deliver sparkling dishes and glassware with 60 percent less water spots.2 With LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam, get dishes clean the first time so it's ready for the next time. Only LG dishwashers offer two separate blasts of real steam for better cleaning and drying. And LG's exclusive QuadWash technology uses four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two for clean you can count on – no need to prewash or rewash dishes by hand. Plus, all LG dishwashers are certified to sanitize3 so you can clean with confidence.

Share YOUR Homestyle for the Win

To watch the video and learn more about the campaign, visit www.lghomestyle.com. And for a chance to win a virtual hangout your favorite member of the Homestyle Squad, share your recipe on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter with #LGHomestyleSweepstakes, tag @lgusa (or @lgus on Twitter), tag your favorite celeb and you're entered to win. Entries collected Oct. 21 –Nov. 25.

