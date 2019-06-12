LG Business Solutions Previews MicroLED Display

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions previewed the future of digital signage, showing LG MicroLED display technology in the United States for the first time. At InfoComm 2019, LG is also introducing new curved LED and 130-inch LED screens and demonstrating its award-winning transparent color LED film technology.

LG Business Solutions’ new LAPE series uses a specially designed flexible LED display module that supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1000R for virtually limitless design flexibility. Portending the future of digital signage, LG MicroLED technology relies on arrays of microscopic LEDs that form individual pixels that work independently to express image detail. There is no color distortion at any angle and, with no bezel, images are more immersive.

"Advances in LED technologies are opening new horizons for digital signage, exemplified by the broad LG LED portfolio featured at InfoComm. From new curved LEDs and giant direct-view LED screens to transparent film and MicroLED technologies, we're providing B2B customers a range of premium solutions for unparalleled viewing experiences," said Kimun Paik, senior vice president and U.S. head of LG Business Solutions.

MicroLED. Portending the future of digital signage, LG MicroLED technology relies on arrays of microscopic LEDs that form individual pixels that work independently to express image detail. There is no color distortion at any angle and, with no bezel, images are more immersive. At less than 50 micrometers, each LED is about the size of a speck of dust or half the width of a human hair.

Curved LED. LG Business Solutions' new LAPE series uses a specially designed flexible LED display module that supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1000R for virtually limitless design flexibility. The fine-pitch LAPE series delivers vivid images thanks to the Dynamic Contrast Algorithm, LG-exclusive technology for a wide range of color and deep contrast.

130-inch LED Screen. LG's new 130-inch LED screen (LAAF series) is designed to be easy to specify, order and install. Considered the ideal replacement for conference-room projectors, the screen features embedded speakers and AV connections to meet a host of business needs. In addition to compatibility with leading partners such as Crestron, the LAAF will be supported by LG Signage365Care for real-time device monitoring and diagnostics.

Direct View LED. Rounding out the LG LED portfolio are the state-of-the-art indoor (LAS series) and outdoor (LBS series) models, which deliver stunning images that can engage and inform audiences while providing a variety of installation options.

Transparent Color LED Film. Another cutting-edge LED technology featured at InfoComm is the LG LAT series that allows for inventive form factors and various aspect ratios. The 24 mm pixel pitch LED film offers over 1,000 nits of brightness while maintaining a high transparency that brings content to life. At just 2 mm (less than 0.08 inches) thin, the self-adhesive transparent film can be easily installed on most existing glass, plexiglass and other transparent surfaces.

Visitors to LG's InfoComm 2019 booth (Orange County Convention Center, West Level 2 - 2525), this week are able to experience first-hand LG MicroLED technology as well as the new curved and transparent LED solutions. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lgsolutions.com

