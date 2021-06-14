ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has received the 2021 USGBC Leadership Award from the U.S. Green Building Council for the company's LEED Platinum Certified LG North American headquarters campus in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

USGBC Honors LG’s LEED Platinum Certified North America Headquarters (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) LG Captures 2021 USGBC Leadership Award for Outstanding Commitment to Advancing Green Building (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

The $300 million project is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, having achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum New Construction certification, the highest-level rating that distinguishes buildings that promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems.

LG created 50 percent more green space on the 27-acre site, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey. Incorporating the company's own green-building technologies, the facility features highly efficient LG HVAC technologies to maximize energy conservation and an 85,000-square-foot rooftop array of LG solar modules to generate clean electricity on-site and help reduce carbon emissions. Other award-winning technologies and systems from LG – including digital signage displays and smart appliances – also are integrated throughout the property.

The campus is one of only 10 new construction buildings in New Jersey and one of 894 projects in the United States to earn the coveted LEED Platinum distinction. The 350,000-square-foot building's design has been applauded by conservation groups for protecting the iconic vistas and integrity of the nearby Palisades Park, a national natural and historic landmark.

"Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognize green building leaders like LG that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us," said USGBC President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam. "The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award recognizes improving our world through the power of green building, and helping our communities stay safe and healthy."

Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America, noted that designing an environmentally responsible headquarters was a priority for LG. "Being honored by such a reputable industry authority for our new headquarters campus and our own green-building technologies is a testament of LG's commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking innovation across all aspects of our business," he said.

As one of the newest, most state-of-the-art office facilities in the Tri-State area, the LG campus can be considered a post-COVID-19 model for companies looking to move from urban centers to more suburbs, into more affordable space closer to where their employees live. The spacious floor plans will allow LG's employees to spread out in the open-plan office environment.

Direct connections with the outdoors are emphasized. The architectural design of the building, which contrasts a well-crafted, high-tech machine with nature, distinguishes it in the local market. The project, designed by HOK in collaboration with LG, has also garnered attention for its innovative and thoughtful design including multiple sustainability awards from regional chapters of the American Institute of Architects.

Ken Drucker, HOK's design principal, said, "The resilient design of the building supports the health and well-being of LG staff while also respecting and supporting the invaluable Palisades ecosystem and wider community."

Presented at the USGBC Live virtual event, the 2021 USGBC Leadership Awards recognize the best of USGBC's 10,000 member organizations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED commercial projects in more than 180 countries and territories around the world. The efforts of the honorees such as LG stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. Its commitment to environmental sustainability and "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

