LG Celebrates 'Energy Star Day' With Efficiency Upgrades For Deserving Families

LG and Lowe’s associates were among the 100-plus volunteers from the local community who joined together this month on critical home repairs for four residents in Charlotte’s Druid Hills neighborhood. Commemorating “ENERGY STAR® Day” 2019, LG Electronics USA partnered with Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together to help four local families in Charlotte, N.C., “save today, save tomorrow and save for good” with energy efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR certified LG refrigerators, clothes washers and dryers. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

LG and Lowe's associates were among the 100-plus volunteers from the local community who joined together this month on critical home repairs for four residents in Charlotte's Druid Hills neighborhood. They replaced flooring, repaired roofs and insulated for weatherization, painted interiors and exteriors, attached smoke detectors and handicap-accessible features – and installed ENERGY STAR certified LG appliances.

The ENERGY STAR improvements not only will make life easier overall, they also save the families money overtime, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On average, a house equipped with ENERGY STAR certified appliances will save more than $700 over the products' lifetime.

According to Beth Morrison, Executive Director, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, this year's ENERGY STAR Day project is part of a long-term, multi-partner reinvestment initiative to prevent displacement of current residents in the gentrifying Druid Hills neighborhood. She thanked LG, Lowe's and the EPA "for bringing much-needed energy efficiency upgrades to families in this underserved Charlotte community."

For its part, LG – the most-awarded home appliance brand in the United States* – provided front-load clothes washers earning the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2019 designation and companion ENERGY STAR certified clothes dryers. Some homes received an ENERGY STAR certified LG top-load washer and companion ENERGY STAR LG dryer. In each of the four homes, in addition to installing an ENERGY STAR LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, volunteers completed the kitchen makeovers with a new LG range and microwave oven.

According to the EPA, the typical American household spends about $2,000 a year on energy bills. By choosing ENERGY STAR products throughout the home, consumers can save 30 percent in annual household energy costs. The EPA's theme for Oct. 22, ENERGY STAR Day 2019, is "Save today. Save tomorrow. Save for good" – representing not just the energy and money savings, but environmental benefits, as well.

LG's support of ENERGY STAR Day '19, in cooperation with the EPA, Lowe's and Rebuilding Together, "is consistent with our commitment to the environment and the community," said Christine Ackerson, LG's U.S. head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. "This ENERGY STAR Day and every day, LG and ENERGY STAR help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family."

In addition to being named 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence, LG earned the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the just-released 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) ratings. LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year and, for the second year in a row, LG took home the highest ACSI rankings in laundry for its ENERGY STAR washers and dryers. What's more, LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row.*

