LG Channels Adds Acclaimed Legal Drama "Suits" to Free Streaming Lineup

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced it has partnered with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution to bring the acclaimed legal drama "Suits" to LG Channels. For the first time ever, fans can stream all 134 episodes of the hit series for free on a dedicated FAST channel in the U.S., now available on LG Channels.

Set in a New York City law firm, "Suits" stars Patrick J. Adams (Old School) as Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for successful 'closer' Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht (Love & Other Drugs), despite being a college dropout who never attended law school. Together they win lawsuits and close cases, while at the same time hiding Mike's secret. "Suits" boasts a stellar ensemble cast which also includes Gina Torres (Westworld), Sarah Rafferty (Brothers & Sisters), Rick Hoffman (Billions), Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy), and Meghan Markle (Horrible Bosses). "Suits" is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created and executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic also serve as executive producers.

The "Suits" FAST Channel will be available on Channel 104 via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs.1

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming. LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) and can easily be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via the home screen. Consistently ranked among the top five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, LG Channels continues to attract a growing audience of viewers. With the addition of "Suits," LG Channels further solidifies its position as a top destination for viewers seeking compelling and entertaining programming, all for free.

1Starting 11/1/2024 SUITS Channel will move to channel 203.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal's content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global TV Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

