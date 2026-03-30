/C O R R E C T I O N -- LG Electronics USA/

In the news release, LG CHANNELS LAUNCHES ALL CHEWED UP, A NEW CREATOR-OWNED CULINARY AND LIFESTYLE FAST CHANNEL FROM CARLA HALL, CLINTON KELLY, MICHAEL SYMON AND SIMPLE ALIEN, issued 30-Mar-2026 by LG Electronics USA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that edits have been made to the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

LG CHANNELS LAUNCHES ALL CHEWED UP, A NEW CREATOR-OWNED CULINARY AND LIFESTYLE FAST CHANNEL FROM CARLA HALL, CLINTON KELLY, MICHAEL SYMON AND SIMPLE ALIEN

Flagship Series CHEWED UP Debuts March 30 with 70+ Episodes, Marking a New Model for Independent Creator Content on Connected TV

News Summary:

LG Electronics is partnering with production company Simple Alien to launch ALL CHEWED UP, a new creator-owned Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel, available on LG Channels beginning March 30, 2026.

ALL CHEWED UP is home to CHEWED UP, its flagship culinary series co-hosted and co-owned by Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Simple Alien — 70+ episodes are available at launch, with new episodes airing three times per week.

Many of the new episodes will be filmed in LG's SKS Skyline Showroom featuring the award-winning luxury brand driving innovation in the built-in appliance category.

The partnership signals a new model for creator-led content: full channel ownership, direct platform distribution via LG Channels and flexible brand integration — without traditional network gatekeeping.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced a partnership with production company Simple Alien to launch ALL CHEWED UP on LG Channels, LG's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform powered by the webOS smart TV platform. The new creator-owned culinary and lifestyle channel launches March 30, 2026, with more than 70 episodes of its flagship series, CHEWED UP — hosted and co-owned by culinary personalities Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Simple Alien — available to viewers on day one.

LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced a partnership with production company Simple Alien to launch ALL CHEWED UP on LG Channels, LG's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform powered by the webOS smart TV platform. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) The partnership signals a new model for creator-led content: full channel ownership, direct platform distribution via LG Channels and flexible brand integration — without traditional network gatekeeping. (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

A New Creator Ownership Model for Connected TV

ALL CHEWED UP is built on a structure that gives creators direct ownership and distribution reach. Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon are not only the hosts of CHEWED UP — they are co-owners of the channel, developing it alongside production partner Simple Alien. By combining creator ownership with LG's reach across millions of connected TVs through LG Channels, ALL CHEWED UP bypasses traditional network and cable distribution to deliver long-form culinary and lifestyle content directly to television audiences.

CHEWED UP: Flagship Series

CHEWED UP is designed for audiences who want full-length culinary storytelling with hosts they already know and trust. The series features real cooking, long-form narrative and the combined on-screen chemistry of Hall, Kelly and Symon, all filmed at LG Electronics' US Headquarters. Following the March 30 launch, new episodes will premiere every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:00 pm ET (repeating at 11:00 pm ET for West Coast viewers), adding to a day-one Video on Demand (VOD) catalog of more than 70 episodes. The series averages more than 30 minutes of watch time per episode, with the majority of viewers tuning in on television screens — premium viewing behavior that is consistent with traditional TV, delivered through a FAST platform at digital scale.

Brand and Advertising Partnerships

For advertisers and brand partners, ALL CHEWED UP delivers a highly engaged culinary and lifestyle audience through LG Channels. The channel supports advertising integration, sponsorships and co-creation opportunities at a speed that standard broadcast and cable formats do not provide. Simple Alien is building a broader pipeline of creator-led FAST channels with ALL CHEWED UP as its flagship launch.

The ALL CHEWED UP FAST channel will be available on Channel 103 via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs.

[CHANNEL FACT SHEET]

Detail Information Channel Name ALL CHEWED UP LG Channel # 103 Flagship Series CHEWED UP Hosts / Co-Owners Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon Production Partner Simple Alien Platform LG Channels (powered by webOS) Launch Date March 30, 2026 Episodes at Launch 70+ New Episode Cadence 3x per week Avg. Watch Time Per Episode 30+ minutes Primary Viewing Device Television screens (majority of viewers)

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs. For more information please visit LG Channels.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade in 190 countries, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gaming Portal, LG Gallery+, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more on webOS for entertainment, visit www.lg.com.

About Simple Alien

Simple Alien is a content studio founded by Emmy-nominated executive producers and veteran creative strategists Nicholas Panagopulos and Marissa Ronca. Built around a high-volume, highly efficient production model, the company is designed for today's digital-first media landscape, developing scalable unscripted formats across YouTube, podcasting, and emerging platforms, prioritizing speed, and flexibility, while putting IP ownership and programming control directly in the hands of creators. Simple Alien empowers talent to build durable, franchise-ready content for the next generation of viewers.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA