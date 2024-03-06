LG CHANNELS "THE RIVALRIES" TO FEATURE ICONIC IVY LEAGUE MATCH-UP

Latest Episode Documents Harvard University and Dartmouth College NCAA DI Women's Rugby Teams Battle toward the 2023 NIRA Championship Finals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, announced the latest episode of its original docu-series "The Rivalries." Premiering Friday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST on LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, "The Battle of the Ivies," watches as two nationally recognized names in academic excellence, Harvard University and Dartmouth College, battle it out on the field in the NCAA's most explosive emerging sport, women's rugby.

Harvard University and Dartmouth College, battle it out on the field in the NCAA’s most explosive emerging sport, women’s rugby. The latest episode of “The Rivalries” takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the third championship matchup of these Ivy League programs, watching as Harvard earns the chance to secure their first championship win against the rival Big Green.

The Dartmouth Big Green and the Harvard Crimson first met as varsity women's rugby programs in 2015, with Dartmouth dominating until 2018 when the Crimson earned their first win over the Big Green. "We both really want to win but also we want to further this sport especially as two Ivy league teams. We have to kind of find that balance, you know, between rivalry, competition and also walking hand in hand," Brogan Meyer, Team Captain of Harvard Women's Rugby, said.

The latest episode of "The Rivalries" takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the third championship matchup of these Ivy League programs, watching as Harvard earns the chance to secure their first championship win against the rival Big Green. During the episode, both teams tell the story of the women carrying women's rugby forward, putting their bodies on the line for the sport they love most, and their complex dynamic with competition.

"We are beyond excited to share our unique story of the Harvard versus Dartmouth Rugby rivalry with our community and to showcase what the sport of rugby brings to the culture at Harvard," Mel Denham, Head Coach of Women's Rugby at Harvard, said. "It is incredibly meaningful for this team to have this unique opportunity to document their chapter in such a storied program, especially as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the varsity program. My hope is that our story inspires and opens the door to more opportunity for women in sport."

"The Battle of the Ivies" will first debut at Harvard University on Wednesday, March 6, during an on-campus premiere event, with a subsequent event at Dartmouth. Encore presentations of "The Rivalries" are available to watch for free on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs.

