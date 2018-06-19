LG Chem to Present Enhanced Residential ESS at ees Europe 2018

Residential energy storage systems (ESSs) store electric power generated from rooftop photovoltaic (PV) panels for use at night. This not only improves energy efficiency but also lowers reliance on power grids, ultimately contributing to reducing carbon emissions. LG Chem's RESU series, acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, offers compact size, easy and fast installation, and wide compatibility with major inverters. The company has five RESU models -- three 48V and two 400V. Providing a diverse range of products and energy solutions from 3.3kWh to 10kWh, the RESU series allows users to choose the right product optimized for their respective energy consumption patterns.

As the winner of the ees Award 2016 for innovation and usability, LG Chem has taken yet another huge step forward in residential battery technology through the RESU13. The latest model offers greater capacity to meet the needs of both customers and the industry. Given rising demand for both high-powered PV installation and an ESS of greater capacity, the RESU13 offers total energy of 13.1kWh and stores self-produced electricity from the PV system. Furthermore, its energy capacity expanding up to 26.2kWh makes it ideal for home use and in small commercial applications that require a large volume of electricity. The RESU13 is also compatible with SMA's Sunny Island 4.4M and 6.0H inverters.

The advanced emergency backup mode is another standout feature of the RESU13. In the event of a power outage, the ESS can automatically discharge to function as backup power peaking at 11kW (value of three seconds).

"LG Chem's RESU series has received positive responses from the global market. We've carefully studied the user environment, developed battery cells exclusively for the ESS and reinforced the product's performance," said Sung Hoon Jang, senior vice president of LG Chem's ESS Battery Division, adding, "We're extremely pleased to present the RESU13 to meet high consumer expectations of residential batteries and help advance the energy industry."

Meanwhile, LG Chem has reinforced its product leadership through strategic partnerships with major global inverter suppliers including SMA and SolarEdge. More recently, the company teamed up with Fronius to target the three-phase market and with Huawei to meet regional brand preferences. These efforts are indicative of LG Chem's constant drive to maintain its leading position in the global residential ESS market.

About LG Chem

LG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 23 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information, please visit http://www.lgchem.com/global/main .

