LG CNS Expands North American AX Business, Supporting Smart Factory Transformation for SMEs

Showcases technologies at IoT Tech Expo 2026 in San Jose on May 18-19 together with global industry leaders including IBM, SAP, and Deloitte

Introduces Factova, an AI-powered smart factory solution designed to boost production optimization and factory intelligence at SMEs

Unveils AI solutions for ultra-precise process control in semiconductor and aerospace manufacturing, along with AI-driven environmental, health and safety management services

SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS is accelerating its expansion into the North American manufacturing AX market with advanced AI-powered smart factory solutions.

Visitors at the LG CNS booth listening to an explanation of the AI smart factory solution ‘Factova’ during 'IoT Tech Expo 2026', held in San Jose, California, on May 18–19

The company participated in the IoT Tech Expo 2026 in San Jose on May 18–19 and was the sole Korea-based exhibitor at the event. The annual trade show, which highlights the latest IoT and AI-powered technologies, attracts more than 200 global technology and manufacturing companies and approximately 8,000 industry professionals. This year, IBM, SAP, and Deloitte hosted exhibition booths, while NVIDIA and Schneider Electric participated as conference speakers.

Introducing Factova: AI-powered Smart Factory Solution for Production Optimization and Intelligent Manufacturing for SMEs

LG CNS used the event to present the core offerings of its integrated smart factory brand, Factova, to a global audience. Factova leverages AI, big data, and IoT technologies across the entire manufacturing process to optimize production operations and drive intelligent factory transformation. The solution draws on over two decades of technological expertise and operational know-how gained from manufacturing projects in Korea and around the world.

LG CNS is expanding the availability of the Factova platform, proven at large-scale manufacturing sites, to small and mid-sized manufacturers. Factova MES, the flagship solution, is a manufacturing execution system that centrally manages end-to-end production workflows. It uses AI to collect and analyze shop-floor data in real time to reduce inefficiencies in the production process and optimize overall factory operations. Its functions are offered in modular form based on different process types in each industry, enabling customers to start with the core capabilities they need and add extended features as their smart factory matures.

LG CNS also showcased Factova Control, a solution designed to integrate and manage data at the production equipment level. Factova Control gathers and standardizes real-time data from equipment supplied by different vendors and enables centralized control across the line. It also integrates seamlessly with higher-level operational systems such as MES, and enhances production stability through AI-driven anomaly detection and predictive failure diagnostics. For instance, it analyzes real-time data such as motor current, temperature, and vibration to identify early warning signs of abnormalities, supporting the transition from manual inspections by field engineers to AI-driven predictive maintenance. Factova Control is currently deployed across more than 100,000 machines at manufacturing sites worldwide.

AI Solutions for Ultra‑precise Process Control in Semiconductors and Aerospace, Plus AI‑powered Safety and Environment Services

LG CNS also introduced solutions for industries that require ultra-precise process control, including semiconductors, displays, aerospace, and medical devices. By leveraging equipment anomaly detection (FDC), statistical process control (SPC), and out-of-control action plan (OCAP) solutions, these offerings help predict process defects in advance and maximize production yield through data-driven process optimization.

The company also demonstrated its Gen AI Safety Management service at the event. The service enables shop-floor workers to use a mobile app to take photos of incidents and upload voice memos. Generative AI then automatically analyzes the images to log incident details in the system. The service also provides initial response guidelines based on similar historical cases. It attracted significant interest from trade show participants due to the growing importance of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management at manufacturing sites.

Korean manufacturers that have adopted Factova are already reporting measurable improvements. At one battery plant, the share of conforming products exceeded 90 percent within just one month of deployment, enabling the plant to quickly stabilize production and cut return costs for defective products by approximately 70 percent. At another electronics manufacturing facility, shop-floor productivity increased by roughly 20 percent, with more than 90 percent of process data now being collected automatically.

"We are accelerating our expansion into the North American market by leveraging our deep smart factory build-and-operation experience gained from large-scale manufacturing sites and our advanced AX technology capabilities," said Jun-ho Lee, CEO of LG CNS America. "We will continue to leverage our diverse smart factory solutions to help small and mid-sized manufacturers achieve their vision for AI-based intelligent factories."

SOURCE LG CNS