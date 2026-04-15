LG CNS Unveils Logistics Robot Operating at -15°F, Steps Up North American Expansion

Participates in MODEX 2026, North America's largest logistics trade show

Upgrades intralogistics automation robot "Mobile Shuttle" for reliable operation at -15°F, expanding into cold chain logistics

Achieves over 30% higher storage efficiency via four-way movement and high-density storage design

Maximizes logistics efficiency through AI agents and mathematical optimization

Strengthens North American presence with deployments at Paris Baguette's US plant and LG affiliates

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS is accelerating its global expansion with a new next-generation logistics robot that operates uninterrupted 24/7, even in extreme cold warehouses at -15°F(-26°C).

The company unveiled its "Mobile Shuttle", intralogistics automation robot at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, North America's largest logistics trade show. Designed for stable performance in harsh subzero environments, the robot extends its applications to cold chain logistics in food and retail, while helping create a safer working environment for on-site personnel.

LG CNS is showcasing its “Mobile Shuttle,” which can be applied to cold chain logistics in industries such as food and retail, at MODEX 2026 AI-generated image of LG CNS’s Mobile Shuttle transporting goods in a -15°F frozen warehouse, leveraging AI agents and mathematical optimization technology to maximize logistic

The Mobile Shuttle moves through warehouse racks at speeds of up to 4.9 ft/s(1.5 m/s) and can carry loads of up to 3,307 lbs(1,500 kg) each, with dozens or even hundreds of units operating simultaneously within the warehouse racks. Its four-way shuttle architecture, which enables movement in all directions – up, down, left, right, forward, and backward – greatly reduces routing constraints and supports flexible logistics flows to maximize operational efficiency. A high-density storage design delivers more than 30% higher storage efficiency compared to conventional two-way systems that are limited to forward and backward movement.

LG CNS has enhanced user convenience by incorporating an AI agent into its Mobile Shuttle. In exceptional situations such as urgent shipments, on-site operators can directly control the shuttle robot simply by entering natural language commands into a chatbot. When an issue occurs with the shuttle robot, the AI agent identifies the cause and suggests appropriate response measures to the operator, improving both stability and responsiveness.

To further enhance logistics performance, LG CNS has integrated mathematical optimization technologies into the system. By analyzing the shuttle robots' routes and operational status in real time, it minimizes bottlenecks and establishes optimized plans for inbound and outbound processes, automatically assigning the most efficient tasks to each shuttle robot.

The Mobile Shuttle is designed to safely transport both general cargo and cylindrical items such as automotive batteries. It also has secured UL certification, a key safety standard for electrical, electronic, and mechanical products in the United States. Companies across a variety of industry verticals, including manufacturing, logistics, and automotive, can choose from different shuttle robot types and materials to build logistics systems tailored to their specific operating environments.

■ Strategic Push into North America, Powered by Flagship References Including Paris Baguette's US Plant and Various LG Affiliates

LG CNS has been expanding its global logistics footprint since debuting the Mobile Shuttle at ProMat 2025 in Chicago last year.

In February, the company signed a contract to deploy a Mobile Shuttle-based logistics automation system at the manufacturing facility being built in Texas by Paris Baguette USA. LG CNS's technology was selected to support subzero sorting and transportation of baking ingredients, where freshness and temperature control are critical. As part of the project, LG CNS plans to provide a management system to orchestrate the Mobile Shuttle fleet and integrate inventory management, along with a real-time remote monitoring of equipment.

Hundreds of shuttle robots are already in operation, automating logistics at LG Group affiliate plants in North America.

"Our Mobile Shuttle operates effectively in both refrigerated and frozen environments, helping us expand the scope of logistics automation," said Junho Lee, Senior Vice President of Smart Logistics & City Business Division at LG CNS. "We will continue to drive our global business expansion by leveraging our distinctive strengths in high-density, high-efficiency logistics operations."

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.

SOURCE LG CNS