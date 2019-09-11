LG Debuts Highly-Anticipated 8K OLED And Nanocell TVs In U.S.

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and immediate availability of the world's first 8K OLED TV and the LG 8K NanoCell TV, which will be on display beginning tomorrow at the CEDIA EXPO 2019. The 88-inch class LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED (model OLED88Z9)1 and 75-inch class LG 8K NanoCell (model 75SM9970)1, with suggested prices of $29,999 and $4,999 respectively, are available at select LG-authorized retailers starting today.

LG developed both 8K models to exceed industry standards for measurement set forth in the Information Display Measurements Standard (IDMS) established by the International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM). Tests performed in accordance with these universally-referenced industry standards resulted in both the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TVs achieving CM values in the 90 percent range, guaranteeing that viewers will be able to actually experience all of the additional detail in the 8K content when viewed on their LG 8K TVs.2

"Over the past six years, LG has led the rise of OLED TV to the absolute pinnacle of the TV world in terms of picture quality, design and innovation," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Today, LG elevates OLED TV to yet another level with the debut of the world's first 8K OLED TV and in the largest OLED screen size to date. Even more importantly, we're delivering real 8K across LG OLED and NanoCell models in a way that consumers will be able to truly see the stunning detail that 8K resolution delivers."

The 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is the largest OLED TV ever. It delivers 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) with nearly 33 million self-emitting pixels, equivalent to 16-times the number of pixels in a Full HD TV and four-times that of a 4K UHD TV. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K boasts a sophisticated, minimalist design that features a brushed aluminum stand and a virtually bezel-less display, and comes with an integrated 80W speaker system for powerful sound.

LG's 75-inch 8K NanoCell LED TV delivers an immersive experience combining its 8K picture with impressive color, contrast and detail. LG's Nano Display technology renders stunningly sharp images on a truly grand scale. Nano Color filters out impurities to enhance color reproduction and– advanced Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology optimized for 8K precisely controls the TV's backlighting for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

Both 8K TVs feature 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction, upgraded from four- to up to six-steps. The result takes full advantage of the 33 million-plus pixels when upconverting content from native 4K or Full HD. This first-class performance is made possible by LG's second-generation α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor 8K. LG's advanced chip elevates picture and sound quality using deep learning technology and access to an extensive database, enabling it to recognize source quality and optimize any kind of content. The α9 Gen 2 8K chip also analyzes ambient conditions to achieve the perfect level of screen brightness at all times.

Rich, resonant audio complements the stellar visual output of the TVs to further enhance viewer immersion. An intelligent algorithm can up-mix two-channel audio to virtual 5.1 surround sound, supplying a three-dimensional soundscape that brings movies, music and sporting events roaring to life. The TVs are also WiSA Ready3 for wireless home theater with uncompressed 16-bit audio on up to 5.1 channels.

To guarantee memorable, cinematic viewing, LG 8K OLED TV and 8K NanoCell TVs feature Cinema HDR, encompassing support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor up to 4K and HLG and HDR 10 up to 8K

LG has essentially future-proofed its 8K TVs by providing four ports that support HDMI 2.1 specifications, which will allow viewers to enjoy 8K content at 60 frames per second. LG 8K TVs are also compatible with automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

For even greater convenience, both the 88Z9 and 75SM99 models support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and built-in versions of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, providing easy voice control of the TV and connected smart devices making it simple for users to get the information they want4.

For information on LG's award-winning OLED and NanoCell TVs, visit lg.com

188-inch class LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED is 87.6" diagonal; 75-inch class LG 8K NanoCell is 74.5" diagonal.

2 The IDMS indicates that the stated resolution of a display does not depend on only meeting or exceeding a specific number of pixels, but also on whether those pixels can be adequately distinguished from one another in order to deliver the stated resolution. The ICDM has defined the Contrast Modulation (CM) measurement as describing accurately and quantitatively how distinguishable the neighboring pixels are from each another. For any TV display to deliver the resolution indicated by its pixel count, the ICDM requires the minimum CM value to exceed a threshold of 25 percent for images and 50 percent for text. An 8K TV with a CM value that is lower than these required thresholds does not deliver real 8K, even though the TV may in fact have the sufficient number (7,680 x 4,320) of pixels.

3Only supports 5.1 Channel and 2.0 Channel. Transmitter dongle required and sold separately.

4Via firmware update this fall.

