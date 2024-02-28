LG DEBUTS LG OLED evo G SERIES MATCHING SG10TY SOUNDBAR

SG10TY Soundbar Available For Pre-Order and as Part of Promotion With Select LG OLED evo TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced pricing and availability of its new 3.1ch. Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar – the SG10TY. Designed to be paired with LG's award-winning OLED evo G4 Series TVs, the new wall mountable soundbar's One Wall design with LG WOWCAST and WOW Orchestra capabilities enrich the home entertainment experience. The SG10TY Soundbar (SRP $799) is now available for preorder thru March 17, 2024 exclusively at LG.com and will be eligible for a 25% discount when bundled with a 55-, 65- or 77-inch LG G4 OLED evo TV.1

The SG10TY serves as the perfect audio and visual companion to LG’s premium OLED TVs. The thoughtful design of the SG10TY flawlessly aligns with the width of a 65” G Series OLED evo TV as well as a matching frame bezel and ultra slim profile, resulting in a perfect visual match. Designed to be paired with LG’s award-winning OLED evo G4 Series TVs, the new wall mountable soundbar’s One Wall design with LG WOWCAST and WOW Orchestra capabilities enrich the home entertainment experience.

The SG10TY serves as the perfect audio and visual companion to LG's premium OLED TVs. With WOW Orchestra activated, the SG10TY and select LG TVs2 harness the full potential of their speakers to create an enlarged soundstage with improved width and height. Immersive 3D Spatial Sound3 technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. What's more, LG AI Room Calibration – a feature praised by both consumers and experts for its audio enhancement – rapidly analyses the environment of a room and adjusts the settings, enhancing the audio to harmonize with the room's acoustics. New for 2024, the AI Room Calibration extends its capability to calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.

The SG10TY's WOWCAST capabilities also allow the soundbar to connect wirelessly to select LG TVs4 while its One Wall design maintains a sleek viewing environment with no visible cables. The thoughtful design of the SG10TY flawlessly aligns with the width of a 65" G Series OLED evo TV as well as a matching frame bezel and ultra slim profile, resulting in a perfect visual match.

LG's WOW interface provides an intuitive and user-friendly method to effortlessly manage soundbar settings and share sound modes with the TV. This Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar provides an upscale listening experience with high-fidelity audio quality for listeners to enjoy their favorite tracks via cloud streaming platforms including Tidal5 and Spotify Connect.6

To learn more about LG's Soundbars, visit LG.com.

