LG Display begins mass production of world's first 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED, expanding premium monitor market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will begin mass production of the world's first 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED panel, accelerating its push into the premium monitor market.

LG Display's 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED panel

RGB Stripe OLED features a structure in which red, green, and blue (RGB) subpixels are arranged in a linear stripe, enabling clearer rendering of small text and numbers compared to conventional displays. This reduces eye strain and provides a more comfortable viewing experience during prolonged use, such as document work, stock and financial trading, coding, and content editing.

This mass production marks a significant milestone as OLED expands its presence into the premium monitor market. With the rapid growth of AI PCs alongside increasing demand for multitasking and high-resolution work environments, demand is rising for next-generation displays that deliver both sharp text clarity and immersive image quality.

LG Display's 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED panel combines a high-resolution 160 PPI structure with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering a single-monitor solution that supports work, entertainment, and high-performance gaming.

Pixels per inch (PPI) refers to the number of pixels within one inch of a display. A higher PPI indicates greater pixel density, enabling more precise rendering of text and images. LG Display's panel is the first OLED to achieve such density of 160 PPI within an RGB stripe structure, making it optimized for high-quality content viewing.

Refresh rate corresponds to the number of times a screen updates per second, with higher rates enabling smoother and more natural motion. LG Display has applied its proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology, allowing users to freely switch between high-resolution mode (4K 240Hz) and high-refresh-rate mode (FHD 480Hz).

In high-resolution mode, the panel delivers sharper and more detailed visuals for tasks such as photo and video editing or multitasking, while also enhancing everyday usability with smooth cursor movement and window transitions. In high-refresh-rate mode, it minimizes motion blur and stuttering, providing an immersive viewing experience for fast-paced games, sports, and action content.

In collaboration with leading global monitor brands, LG Display is beginning mass production of the 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED panel in a 27-inch size, for which demand is highest, before a planned gradual expansion of its lineup. Through this, the company aims to further demonstrate its differentiated OLED technology competitiveness while accelerating the high-end monitor market's transition from premium LCD to OLED.

"The world's first commercialization of 240Hz RGB Stripe OLED demonstrates the strength of OLED as a culmination of advanced display technologies," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. "As a technology-driven company, we will accelerate the expansion of OLED in the monitor market and steer the premium segment based on our technological leadership and business competitiveness."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 53,049 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

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SOURCE LG Display