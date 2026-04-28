SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced that its 27-inch 540/720Hz Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) Gaming OLED panel has been awarded "Display of the Year" by the Society for Information Display (SID), receiving high acclaim for redefining the gaming display paradigm and accelerating market differentiation.

LG Display’s 27-inch DFR Gaming OLED panel wins SID’s ‘Display of the Year’

The "Display of the Year" award is SID's most prestigious distinction, presented to the most groundbreaking display product launched during the previous year that is expected to lead the future of the industry.

This achievement recognizes LG Display's new user-centered display paradigm. The product's standout feature is the company's proprietary DFR technology, which allows users to freely select the mode that suits their preferred gaming style.

High-refresh-rate mode particularly proves its value in game genres where rapid screen transitions are essential and victory is decided in a split second — like first-person shooters or racing games. By supporting an industry-leading refresh rate of 720Hz with HD resolution, this mode eliminates ghosting and motion blur even in the fastest scenes, enabling overwhelming gaming performance.

High-resolution mode provides an optimized visual experience for games based on stunning graphics. It simultaneously delivers QHD resolution and a 540Hz refresh rate. To overcome the conventional limitation where picture quality drops once the refresh rate exceeds 500Hz, LG Display applied a proprietary algorithm, securing the two core elements of a high refresh rate and high picture quality.

As a result, the panel obtained ClearMR 21000 certification, the highest rating from the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

"Our goal is to continue leading the gaming display market by leveraging LG Display's differentiated OLED technologies and relentless pursuit of innovation," said Young-seok Choi, Chief Technology Officer of LG Display.

SID is the world's largest display society with more than 7,000 industry experts, researchers, and professors. It hosts Display Week annually, featuring new technologies, product exhibitions, and academic presentations. SID Display Week 2026 will take place in Los Angeles, California from May 3 to 8.

※ LG Display 27-inch 540/720Hz (DFR) OLED Gaming Monitor Panel Specifications

Category High-refresh-rate mode High-resolution mode Peak Brightness 1,500nits 1,500nits Refresh Rate / Resolution 720Hz / HD 540Hz / QHD Response Time 0.02ms 0.02ms

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

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SOURCE LG Display