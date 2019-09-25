LG Display launches OLED TV Tour at Best Buy stores throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to introduce state-of-the-art OLED products to Best Buy consumers in their own neighborhoods to provide them with an in-depth OLED experience," said KJ Kim, Vice President and Head of Global OLED Promotion at LG Display. Speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the campaign outside Best Buy's headquarters in Richfield, Minnesota, he added, "Through this campaign we are committed to explaining the advantages of OLED technology in a way that everyone can understand so they can fully appreciate what OLED TV has to offer."

To give U.S. consumers the chance to "Experience the Unexpected," LG Display will take two big rig 18-wheelers loaded with the latest OLED products from Best Buy to select Best Buy stores across the U.S. One truck will cover the East Coast and mid-northern states while the other truck will tour the West Coast and mid-southern states.

Through this grand 6,000-mile campaign, equivalent to driving a quarter of the way around the Earth, LG Display aims to educate consumers that OLED is an unmatched next-generation display technology offering abundant form factors and impressive features such as authentic emissive color, "thinovative (thin and innovative)" design, "everywhere view", and an easy-on-the-eyes "ocular guard." By doing so, the company aims to make OLED TV a household name in the U.S.

To this end, LG Display will showcase a moving trade show inside the trucks with Living Space, OLED Benefits, and Photo Zone sections. The outside of the truck will feature the slogan "It's OLED or OLED" to show consumers that OLED will always be their best choice.

In the Living Space section where people can enjoy OLED screens in their natural environment -- a luxurious living room -- leading global TV brands LG Electronics and Sony will join forces with LG Display to showcase the stunning advantages of OLED technology. LG Electronics is exhibiting its 77-inch W9 OLED TV model, which features its thinnest design and best picture quality, while Sony is presenting its 77-inch A9G OLED TV which has a sound system embedded in the panel. In the OLED Benefits section, the company will illustrate the differences between OLED and LCD technologies by showing two displays side by side, while giving visitors unique and unforgettable photo-taking opportunities in the Photo Zone area with interactive transparent OLED TVs.

In addition, LG Display will provide customers in attendance a certificate that can be redeemed for a gift card worth 10% of the purchase price of a LG Electronics or Sony OLED TV, up to $250 at Best Buy stores until February 28, 2020. Also, by entering a sweepstakes or participating in an interview at the truck, visitors have the opportunity to win an OLED TV. LG Display is additionally running social media campaigns for this truck event driven by the potential to donate OLED TVs to charities such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in cooperation with Best Buy.

During the campaign journey, LG Display will visit Los Angeles Comic Con in October and Art Basel in America at Miami Beach in December. These are perfect locations to showcase OLED technology's stunning artistic-level presentation in terms of picture quality and form factor. Comic Con is one of the most famous and celebrated pop culture events in the U.S. with over 100,000 attendees, and Art Basel ranks as the premier art show of the Americas also with over 100,000 attendees.

