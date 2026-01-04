LG Display to unveil strategic OLED lineup built on best-in-class technology at CES 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, will showcase a full lineup of strategic OLED products built on its world-leading technology at CES 2026.

During the show, the company will operate two separate exhibition booths — a large-sized OLED booth at the Conrad Hotel and an automotive display booth in the West Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

LG Display's 33-inch Slidable OLED LG Display's Tandem WOLED

This year's exhibition theme is "Display for AI, Technology for All." It reflects LG Display's commitment to presenting display technologies optimized for the AI era and expanding OLED adoption so that more consumers can enjoy a differentiated visual experience.

At the show, the company will present its full lineup of large‑sized OLED products featuring world‑first and best-in-class technologies, along with premium automotive display solutions optimized for the evolution of Software‑Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Full lineup of large‑sized OLED displays featuring world‑first and best‑in‑class technologies including panels for TVs, gaming monitors, and more

In the large‑sized OLED booth at the Conrad Hotel, LG Display will unveil a new OLED TV panel that represents the pinnacle of OLED picture quality innovation.

It features Primary RGB Tandem 2.0, an advanced version of LG Display's proprietary Primary RGB Tandem technology, which generates light by stacking the three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) in independent layers. By incorporating an even more refined pixel structure and advanced algorithms, it maximizes light efficiency.

As a result, the new OLED TV panel achieves a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also incorporates advanced light-absorption and diffusion technology to minimize reflections, delivering the lowest reflection rate among existing displays of just 0.3 percent.

In addition, LG Display will reveal a diverse range of products for the high‑end gaming monitor market, including a 27‑inch panel that is the first OLED display to achieve an ultra‑high refresh rate of 720 Hz, as well as a 39-inch Gaming OLED panel offering top‑tier 5K2K resolution.

Starting this year, the company will expand the application of Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 beyond OLED TV panels to its full lineup of Gaming OLED panels, enabling monitor displays that achieve a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits.

Comprehensive lineup of premium automotive display solutions optimized for evolving SDVs in the AI era

In the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), which houses mobility technologies, LG Display will exhibit a variety of innovative automotive display products for global automakers and automotive component manufacturers, including Pillar‑to‑Pillar (P2P) automotive displays and a new Slidable OLED designed to capture the trend toward larger automotive screens.

LG Display will debut an OLED-based P2P display for the first time at CES 2026. Spanning from the driver's seat to the front passenger seat, this 51-inch ultra-large display is implemented as a single panel, enabling personalized infotainment experiences for each occupant. It maximizes both touch performance and aesthetics while delivering OLED's outstanding picture quality.

LG Display is able to mass produce automotive P2P displays using multiple technologies, including OLED, Low‑Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) LCD, and Oxide TFT LCD.

Also for the first time, the company will demonstrate a new concept that applies a Slidable OLED display to the front dashboard. Leveraging plastic OLED (P‑OLED) — which is thin, flexible, and offers ultra‑high picture quality — part of the display can be rolled with a curvature of 30R (a circle with a 3cm radius) and hidden inside the dashboard. Drivers may use it for navigation and other functions while driving, then expand it to a 33‑inch display when parked or during autonomous driving.

LG Display will additionally introduce a range of next‑generation mobility display technologies, including micro‑LED‑based transparent and stretchable displays.

Meanwhile, by participating in CES 2026, the company seeks to expand business engagement with global customers by presenting a diverse range of display solutions. Through this effort, LG Display aims to highlight its differentiated product and technology competitiveness and further enhance its overall business capabilities across all areas.

