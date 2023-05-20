LG Display Recognized for Pioneering Research on Ultra-large OLED and Stretchable Displays at SID 2023

News provided by

LG Display

20 May, 2023, 21:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that two of its research papers on 'ultra-large OLED display' and 'Stretchable display' have been selected as Distinguished Papers by the Society for Information Display (SID).

Continue Reading
LG Display's Third Generation OLED TV Panel
LG Display's Third Generation OLED TV Panel
LG Display's Stretchable Display
LG Display's Stretchable Display

Under the theme of 'A Novel Ultra-Large Size OLED Display for Premium TVs,' LG Display's research team led by Dr. Hong-jae Shin, research fellow, received the Excellence Paper Award for introducing the key technologies that enabled ultra-large OLED displays of 80 inches and above. With this award, LG Display has been recognized once again for its leadership in OLED innovation.

LG Display led the development of a series of ultra-large OLED TV panels by addressing the challenge of uniformly expressing high-quality images on larger screens, advancing panel and driving technologies, improving the performance of organic light-emitting components, and minimizing bezels.

Following on from the 88-inch 8K OLED TV panel released in 2018, the company commenced the production of its largest 97-inch OLED TV panels last year to offer a full lineup ranging from medium-sized to ultra-large OLED displays. LG Display is the only company with capability of mass-producing ultra-large OLED panels of 80 inches and above.

In addition, LG Display will introduce 'META technology,' its third-generation OLED TV panel technology, during SID 2023. These OLED panels realize the industry's highest brightness of 2,100 nits (1 nit: the brightness of a single candle) among existing OLED TVs, making them the perfect solution for ultra-large TVs. Notably, these panels also demonstrate a remarkable 22 percent improvement in energy efficiency.

Another research team led by Precedence Technology Laboratory at LG Display was also awarded the Excellence Paper Award for the paper, 'High-Resolution Active-Matrix Micro-LED Stretchable Displays.' The Stretchable display is highly anticipated as a next-generation display technology courtesy of its ultimate free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted.

LG Display unveiled the industry's first 12-inch Stretchable display last year that can be stretched by up to 20 percent while delivering full-color RGB and a high resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch) comparable to standard monitors. This award-winning research has garnered recognition for significantly enhancing the resolution, flexibility, and reliability of stretchable displays, achieving substantial progress towards its commercialization.

LG Display will also present its latest research findings on new technologies during Display Week 2023 from May 21 to 26 at LA Convention Center. This will include the presentation of 15 research papers with significant findings regarding next-generation displays such as OLED and microLED.

LG Display also plans to unveil its latest cutting-edge technologies at SID 2023, including its new OLED technology and third-generation OLED TV panels based on 'META Technology.'

"We will continue to maintain and expand our competitive advantage by developing cutting-edge displays that provide innovative customer value, particularly in the field of large-sized and high-resolution displays, thereby widening the technological gap between us and our competitors," remarked Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 69,656 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:
Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Manager, Global PR Team 
Email: [email protected] 

Jean Lee, Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LG Display

Also from this source

LG Display's 65-inch OLED TV Panel Received Carbon Footprint Certification from the Carbon Trust

LG Display stellt Displays und Lösungen der nächsten Generation für die Automobilindustrie auf der CES 2023 vor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.