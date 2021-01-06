LG Display redefines the role of displays in the contactless era at CES 2021

LG Display will showcase cutting-edge display products through 11 lifestyle theme zones organized to not only demonstrate the excellent picture quality of OLED displays but also to introduce how displays can provide solutions for upgraded and more convenient lives. By doing so, the company will highlight three values of displays, which are 'Natural Reality', 'Lifestyle in Harmony', and 'Better for People'. Furthermore, the company will stress the role of a 'display that cares about people' by showing functions that are safer and designed to protect users' health.

LG Display will be introducing its latest innovations to the general public at CES for the first time during this year's all-digital event. Those interested in LG Display's OLED lifestyle solutions can gain access to the various conceptual exhibition zones via the event's official site (https://ces.tech) and LG Display's website (www.lgdisplay.com) from the opening day on Jan. 11.

'Natural Reality' - The latest products that offer realistic and natural picture quality with UHD OLED and premium IPS technology

LG Display will showcase an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) and a 77-inch Wallpaper OLED. Through these products, the company is highlighting OLED as a display that delivers realistic and natural picture quality without any exaggeration.

In addition, the company will demonstrate a variety of professional display products for monitors and laptops, ranging from 15.6-inch to 27-inch to 31.5-inch displays. These are premium IT products incorporating high-definition IPS LCD technology, which has been recognized as being comfortable for the viewer's eyes.

'Lifestyle in Harmony' - OLED solutions optimized for various lifestyles

LG Display will introduce a variety of product lineups that can be used in people's real lives through numerous experience zones designed with 11 concepts in mind, including a smart home, workplace, education, retail shop, fitness, metro, restaurant, and gaming. The company aims to use these exhibitions to offer flexible display solutions that improve user-convenience and naturally permeate the varied and changing lifestyles of customers amid the expansion of the contactless environment.

The 'Smart Home Zone' will feature a bed with a 55-inch Transparent OLED named 'Smart Bed', which you can use to check weather information or watch movies. At the push of a button, the Smart Bed's 55-inch Transparent OLED display rises from its frame to show information or TV contents in various screen ratios without compromising its clear image quality. The Smart Bed display's movable frame can easily be taken to various locations in a house to serve the diverse needs of users.

The 'Game Zone' will present the best gaming environment, providing the ultimate sense of realism with visual immersion and vivid sound through LG Display's 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) gaming TV, which is being unveiled for the first time in the world. It can be turned into a flat screen while watching TV or used as a curved screen while gaming for an extreme immersive viewing experience. With the company's CSO technology, this OLED display vibrates and makes its own sound without the use of speakers.

Moreover, LG Display is proposing a new display concept needed for consumers in the contactless era caused by COVID-19. The 'Restaurant Zone' will recreate a sushi bar environment, in which a 55-inch Transparent OLED and a 23.1-inch in-TOUCH display are installed in the space between customers and chefs, allowing menu checking and ordering to be easily done via these displays.

In the case of the 'Metro Zone', it will give passengers the chance to check route maps or weather and regional information on a 55-inch Transparent OLED display installed on a subway train's windows, while they will still be able to enjoy the view outside with high transparency.

The 'Retail Zone' will also introduce 29-inch and 23.1-inch in-TOUCH products, making it convenient to order and pay in a contactless environment at various consumer stores.

'Better for People' - The superiority of OLED for eye health and safety

LG Display is focusing on promoting various OLED usage environments during CES 2021, emphasizing that OLED technology is helpful in promoting eye health and overall well-being, including safety.

As contactless societies become the norm, TV viewing time at home is increasing and online classes for children are expanding. As a result, displays that are easy on the eyes are becoming more and more important, and LG Display plans to underscore OLED as an optimal display in the post-coronavirus era.

LG Display's OLED products have acquired certifications for low blue light emissions and flicker-free status from Germany's TUV Rheinland and the U.S.-based safety agency UL (Underwriters Laboratories). By lowering the amount of blue light to the lowest level in the industry, the company has also obtained the "Eye-safe TV" certification from Eyesafe, an American eye health certification body. By obtaining these certifications, the company's displays are recognized as being effective in promoting eye health.

