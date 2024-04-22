SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it has developed the first-ever Gaming OLED panel with a switchable refresh rate and resolution. The company has begun mass production of the 31.5-inch panel this month, accelerating its push into the high-end gaming display market with new concept products.

This groundbreaking Gaming OLED panel allows users to freely choose between a high refresh rate (FHD∙480Hz) and a high-resolution mode (UHD∙240Hz) depending on the content.

LG Display to Mass Produce World's First Gaming OLED Panel With Switchable Refresh Rate and Resolution

In high refresh rate mode, users can enjoy games where speed and screen changes are particularly important, such as first-person shooter (FPS) or racing genres. Switching to high-resolution mode offers an exceptionally immersive experience watching movies with rich visual effects or high-definition 4K content. By comparison, conventional panels have a fixed resolution even when the refresh rate is changed, limiting their versatility for multiple applications.

Refresh rate refers to the number of images displayed on a monitor per second, while resolution represents the number of pixels that a screen can show. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother and sharper the images appear even during fast screen transitions, while a higher resolution enables more precise video and image quality.

LG Display's advanced solution is Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR), its own independently developed new technology. With the arrival of DFR, users can choose which to prioritize between refresh rate and resolution by adjusting the image processing speed. IT has been applied for the first time with LG Display's 31.5-inch Gaming OLED panel.

The company's Gaming OLED panel is also equipped with other LG Display technologies to enhance its immersive experience. These include META Technology 2.0 based on the company's Micro Lens Array (MLA) innovation, which maximizes the emission of light from organic materials to elevate image quality. Also, Thin Actuator Sound technology, which directly generates sound from the screen without a separate speaker, has been adopted to provide more vivid sound.

LG Display plans to supply its new 31.5-inch Gaming OLED panel to global gaming gear brands, starting with LG Electronics. The company is accelerating its expansion into the high-end gaming display market from this year with a full lineup of Gaming OLED panels spanning 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches.

Unlike LCDs, which require backlighting, the company's Gaming OLED panels are self-emissive, enabling each pixel to produce perfect blacks and lifelike image quality. With an ultra-high refresh rate (480Hz), they also have the fastest response time (0.03ms) of any panel on the market.

Moreover, Gaming OLEDs have less potential to cause eye fatigue than LCD screens even during long gaming sessions, as they emit half the amount of blue light and produce no headache-associated flicker.

"We will create new customer value with OLED's differentiated technologies - such as by offering perfect blacks, fast response times, and ultra-high refresh rates - and strengthen our leadership in the high-end gaming display market," said Won-seok Kang, Vice President and Head of the Large Display Product Planning Division at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Manager, Communication Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LG Display