LG Display to showcase world's largest Gaming OLED lineup in Taiwan

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its latest Gaming OLED products at a Taipei roadshow event from June 4 to 10. The company is accelerating its expansion in the fast-growing OLED gaming monitor market by showcasing world-first and best-in-class technologies alongside the industry's most comprehensive lineup.

LG Display’s Gaming OLED

Held under a theme of "Empowering Faster, Clearer, Brighter Display Experiences," LG Display's roadshow in the Taiwanese capital will host around 20 global gaming monitor manufacturers, allowing them to experience its latest technologies firsthand and explore future collaboration opportunities. Through this event, the company aims to demonstrate its differentiated OLED technological competitiveness and present a roadmap for the future evolution of Gaming OLED to customers.

The lineup to be showcased in Taipei includes LG Display's flagship Gaming OLED products, while it will also introduce its next-generation Gaming OLED roadmap. In addition, the company will present a comparative demonstration with LCD panels, enabling visitors to intuitively experience the advantages of Gaming OLED.

LG Display has secured the industry's largest Gaming OLED lineup, ranging from 20-inch to 40-inch panels. At the roadshow, visitors will be able to experience the world's only mass-produced 39-inch OLED panel as well as widely adopted 27-inch monitor panels.

The 39-inch OLED monitor panel is the world's first to deliver ultra-high-definition 5K2K resolution. Combined with a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio and a curvature of up to 1500R, it provides vivid and sharp picture quality, maximizing immersion in racing and simulation games.

LG Display will also showcase RGB Stripe OLED, the only OLED panel currently available that arranges red, green, and blue subpixels in uniform size and in a linear stripe. This structure maintains consistent and narrow spacing between pixels, enabling clear and sharp text without color fringing even when viewed up close, while simultaneously supporting a 240Hz refresh rate optimized for both gaming and productivity tasks such as document work.

Moreover, LG Display will present a next-generation zone featuring panels such as a Gaming OLED that reaches the level of the DisplayHDR True Black 1000 standard set by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), delivering accurate color reproduction as intended by content creators. The panel reaches peak brightness of 2,000 nits, offering highly vivid visuals based on enhanced contrast.

A 27-inch 5K OLED panel with 220 PPI will also be introduced, providing print-level detail suitable for precision tasks such as graphic design and video editing, minimizing distortion and virtually eliminating color fringing.

LG Display will additionally showcase next-generation OLED technologies such as Black Frame Insertion (BFI), which ensures ultra-high-refresh-rate content runs smoothly without needing a high-end graphics card, and Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) 2.0, which allows users to switch between ultra-high-refresh-rate and ultra-high-resolution modes.

Leveraging over a decade of expertise in Tandem WOLED technology, LG Display entered the OLED monitor market in 2022. Since then, it has rapidly expanded its presence, having secured around 10 global monitor brands as key customers within two years.

The company currently holds industry-leading performance records among OLED monitor panels, including the highest refresh rate, fastest response time, and highest resolution. It has also achieved the lowest reflectance level, a key factor for immersion, with just 0.3% reflectance enabled by its proprietary surface treatment technology.

At the roadshow, LG Display will also highlight how even OLED panels with relatively low refresh rates deliver a superior real-world experience compared to high-refresh-rate LCDs, particularly in reducing motion blur and image overlap.

"Building on our technological leadership in large-sized OLED panels, we will further strengthen trust with global customers by presenting both current and next-generation products and expanding collaboration opportunities," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. "We plan to deliver differentiated customer value with the ultimate display that every gamer aspires to, while accelerating our expansion in the rapidly growing high-end gaming monitor market."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 53,049 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

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SOURCE LG Display