SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will debut the world's first 27-inch 4K OLED panel for monitors featuring an RGB stripe structure and a 240Hz refresh rate at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.

The RGB stripe structure arranges the three primary color subpixels — red, green, and blue — in a straight line, significantly reducing visual distortions such as color bleeding and fringing, even at close viewing distances.

LG Display unveils world's first 240Hz RGB stripe OLED panel Subpixel Structure Diagram — OLED Panel for Monitors

Although OLED panels using the RGB stripe method existed before, their maximum refresh rate reached around 60Hz, making them unsuitable for use as gaming monitors.

LG Display's new panel is the first in the world to achieve a 240Hz refresh rate while maintaining an RGB stripe structure. It incorporates the company's specialized Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology, allowing users to directly switch between high-resolution (UHD 240Hz) and high-refresh-rate (FHD 480Hz) modes.

This product's high refresh rate not only delivers optimal performance in first-person shooter (FPS) games and other applications that require rapid screen transitions, but it is also optimized for operating systems such as Windows and for font-rendering engines, ensuring excellent text readability and high color accuracy. Featuring a high pixel density of 160 pixels per inch (ppi), this panel additionally provides exceptional detail and precision.

With its plan to initially introduce the new pixel structure in its high-end gaming and professional monitor panels, LG Display will actively promote the technology at the upcoming CES 2026 as part of its strategy to expand its customer base and product lineup.

Existing high-end Gaming OLED monitor panels have primarily used RGWB structures, which include a white subpixel, or configurations where RGB pixels are arranged in a triangular pattern.

As LG Display developed its new pattern optimized for monitor use, it applied various new technologies — such as increasing the aperture ratio, which is the proportion of the pixel area that emits light. As a result, it achieved the world first of implementing both an RGB stripe structure and a high refresh rate simultaneously.

The company is actively targeting the high-end monitor market, mass-producing about 30% of the panels for the OLED monitor global market. In particular, among Gaming OLED panels currently in mass production, LG Display holds the world's top titles in all major specs — including highest refresh rate, response time, and resolution — affirming its overwhelming technological leadership.

"Technology is the foundation of leadership in the rapidly growing OLED monitor market," said Lee Hyun-woo, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. He added, "We will continue to strengthen our global leadership by focusing on differentiated technologies compared to competitors, technologies that customers want, and technologies with strong business potential."

