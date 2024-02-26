LG EARNS NAHB 2024 'SPARK AWARD' FOR INNOVATION AND EXCELLENCE

Groundbreaking LG Heat Pump 'WashTower'

Delivers Enhanced Efficiency, Installation Flexibility

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance leader LG Electronics has been honored by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with the 2024 Spark Award for innovation in the residential building industry for the LG Heat Pump WashTower,™ a unique ventless vertical laundry center, designed to provide greater energy savings for homeowners and installation flexibility for architects, builders and designers.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has awarded LG Electronics with the 2024 Spark Award for innovation in the residential building industry for the LG Heat Pump WashTower,™.

The Spark Award recognizes the most innovative members of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council (LSC) each year. Award recipients are distinguished for their superior knowledge and expertise in developing cutting-edge products and services, as well as their progressive outlook and willingness to push the boundaries of the home building industry.

"The Spark Award celebrates suppliers and manufacturers who develop products that enhance the home building industry and livability for homeowners," said Becky Gjerde, chairman of the LSC Spark Award Committee. "The LG Heat Pump WashTower provides energy-efficient drying with every load and truly enhances the laundry room and living experience."

The LG Heat Pump WashTower represents a significant progression in the laundry technology category, combining a 4.5-cubic foot front-load washer and a 7.2-cubic foot ventless heat-pump dryer in a single vertical unit. This innovative technology facilitates gentle drying at lower temperatures, leading to a significant reduction in overall energy consumption.

Additionally, the LG WashTower's ductless design offers homebuilders more flexibility, allowing the unit to be placed in a variety of spaces within the home, from traditional laundry rooms, mudrooms and closets to primary suites and more. It can be used as the main washer and dryer in the laundry room or as an additional laundry center near second-floor bedrooms, for example. The dual inverter heat pump streamlines the construction process by eliminating the need for an external vent ducting system. The ductless design also provides long-term advantages for homeowners, eliminating the inconvenience of accessing and cleaning rear ducts.

The unit's unique single-unit form factor also simplifies installation, allowing builders and designers the freedom to design spaces more creatively, providing customers with an industry-first offering that combines unmatched functionality, energy efficiency, and a thoughtful, space-saving design.

"As a key product within LG's portfolio for the builder and developer community, the LG WashTower stands out as a distinctive home laundry center, setting the standard for energy efficiency through its cutting-edge dual inverter heat pump technology," said Guy Minnix, head of the LG Pro Builder division of LG Electronics USA. "With the industry moving towards electrification, homebuilders are increasingly adopting highly efficient heat pump solutions. Industry-first advancements like the LG Heat Pump WashTower enable us to offer homebuilders a diverse array of forward-thinking laundry solutions, all while incorporating cutting-edge energy-saving technologies."

In addition to the 2024 Spark Award, the LG WashTower also has earned the coveted ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2024 designation for delivering efficiency and innovation. Products that earn this distinction deliver cutting-edge energy efficiency along with the latest in technological innovation and represent the year's very best for energy savings and environmental protection.

Visitors to this week's 2024 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas are invited to visit the LG booth (#W2343) to view more of the products being introduced to the home appliance and luxury appliance market. The NAHB also selected the LG WashTower for The New American Home, ® the official show home of 2024 IBS.

For more information about the suite of home appliances from LG's Pro Builder division, visit www.lgbuilder.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Katy Donnelly

[email protected]

+1 917 664 1758

SOURCE LG Electronics USA