In this partnership, LG has appointed will.i.am as LG xboom's "Experiential Architect." He will play a pivotal role in carving out a new space for xboom in the audio industry. Drawing inspiration from his pop culture and technological know-how, will.i.am will provide strategic counsel for LG xboom's product development, design, and brand marketing. By combining LG's advanced technologies with will.i.am's unique insights as a world-renowned music artist and tech entrepreneur, this partnership will infuse LG xboom products with fresh creative aspirations.

"Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts," said will.i.am. "By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level."

The 2025 line of "xboom by will.i.am" products, including Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds will be unveiled at CES 2025. The xboom Buds will be the first product available in the market.

All "xboom by will.i.am" products bear the mark of will.i.am, who took part in creating LG xboom's signature sound that boasts a rich bass with a balanced and warm tones. It comes in two distinct modes for listening: one mode provides stimulating sounds that gets you moving with powerful bass while a second mode offers a soothing sound with harmonious tones. The overarching design for LG xboom aims to elevate music enjoyment. Speakers incorporate clever embellishments such as easy-to-hold straps and colorfully interactive lighting that is in sync with the beat of the music being played. Earbuds are designed ergonomically with ear tips and ear hooks for a comfortable fit that also delivers the best sound experience.

"This launch marks the integration of our wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers into one audio brand, LG xboom," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's audio business division. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with will.i.am that will play a critical role in solidifying LG xboom's new identity."

All "xboom by will.i.am" products will be integrated with will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI, an AI-powered interactive audio experience, to introduce a new generation of listeners to infotainment. RAiDiO.FYI empowers listeners with unique abilities to immerse, personalize, and have a two-way real-time conversation with their favorite topic-based STAiTiONS. This conversational media platform transforms radio as we know it into a new dimension, connecting consumers deeper with the music, talk radio, and cultural content they love.

LG and will.i.am will celebrate this new partnership with product showcases and tech demonstrations at CES 2025 (January 6-10). To know more about "xboom by will.i.am", please visit http://www.lg.com/global/xboom/xboombywilliam.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG's Information Technology solutions, such as gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays, all designed to maximize work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About will.i.am

As a creative artist, tech entrepreneur, and the Founder & CEO of FYI (a Web 3.0 AI messenger) will.i.am (William Adams) has been recognized by a CLIO Award, an Emmy Award, nine Grammy Awards, the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, A TIME 100 Impact Award, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). In February 2024 he joined an exclusive group of music artists who have performed at two Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2011-Dallas, 2024-Las Vegas).

He is simultaneously a creative innovation advisor, futurist, multi-platinum Grammy-winning music artist, producer, entertainer, (Coach on "THE VOICE" UK edition for 13 seasons; Host of "THE FYI SHOW" radio program on SiriusXM), and a tech entrepreneur as part of his cross-disciplinary career. He invests in and develops businesses in a range of sectors including the FYI Web 3.0 creativity & productivity tool, automotive, consumer-tech, fashion, food & beverage, software (AI, Natural Language Understanding, Voice Computing) and telecom. Most recently, FYI announced the launch of RAiDiO.FYI - an AI-powered radio platform that turns radio into an interactive experience.

About FYI

FYI is the first AI productivity tool built for creatives, by creatives to turbocharge everyone's creative potential. Global music artist, innovator, and entrepreneur, will.i.am founded FYI to Focus Your Ideas and revolutionize the way creatives create, collaborate, and monetize content. FYI provides tools to maximize creativity with unique AI personas, file management, project management, enhanced security, and design tools. For details on FYI.AI's groundbreaking creative and communications messenger tools, visit fyi.ai.

Editor's Note: If your editorial policy requires you to list will.i.am's given legal name it is William Adams. All other names in wikis and previously published stories are wrong. Please provide this information to your Copy-Editing team and request they make a note in internal databases with will.i.am's correct legal name.

LG Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected]

FYI.AI Media Contacts:

Jim Mannino

917.557.0925

[email protected]

will.i.am Media Contacts:

Sallie Olmsted

323.552.6822

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED