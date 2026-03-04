LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR 2026 FLAGSHIP TV MODELS

LG 2026 OLED TVs Deliver Exceptional Picture Quality with Hyper Radiant Color Tech, Perfect Black, Enhanced Brightness, Superior Gaming Performance and AI Personalization

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) announced pricing and availability for two of its most-anticipated 2026 OLED TVs.

The LG OLED evo G6 and LG OLED evo C6 are available for pre-order at LG.com today and available later at LG-authorized retailers. Pricing and availability for additional LG OLED models including the Wallpaper TV and StanbyME 2 will be announced at a later date.

Featuring the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, a 45% brightness boost and "Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification, the G6 lineup ranges from 55-to-97-inches.

The LG OLED evo G6 TV – Our Brightest OLED Ever

Powered by the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor, the G6 will feature a LG's new Hyper Radiant Tech powered by Brightness Booster Ultra technology 1 which provides up to 3.9x the brightness of a regular OLED TV. It also features Reflection Free Premium, "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color" verifications,2 ensuring deeper blacks and more vibrant, accurate colors for an unmatched viewing experience. This is LG's best picture quality ever, and it delivers a flushed-fit, showroom presence that elevates your space. The G6 offers a personalized and convenient user experience through its webOS 26 smart platform and multiple AI capabilities.

It also supports Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®,3 AI Sound Pro for immersive audio, as well as gaming features including 4K 165Hz VRR4, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The LG OLED evo G6 series is an ideal choice for both cinematic viewing and gaming, backed with a 5-year panel warranty5 and featuring five screen sizes (55/65/77/83/97-inch) with an MSRP starting at $2,499.

The LG OLED evo C6 – Our Best-Selling OLED



The C6 is better than ever - Powered by the next-gen Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 for a smarter, more personalized experience, with Hyper Radiant Color Tech6 and Bright Room Ready with Perfect Black and Perfect Color. 7 It is designed to blend beautifully into your space, transforming from a luxury screen to a masterful art piece.

The C6 series offers a captivating home entertainment experience with its remarkable picture and audio quality, boasting "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color" verification,7 along with Brightness Booster technology8 powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3. This series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, utilizing AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to refine visuals and create virtual 11.1.2 channel audio, while the AI Picture/Sound Wizard customizes settings based on individual preferences. Gamers will appreciate features including 4K at 165Hz, minimal input lag, VRR support and VESA's ClearMR 10000 certification9 for smooth visuals, all within an ultra-slim design that seamlessly integrates into any space.

The LG OLED evo C6 TV is available in six screen sizes (42/48/55/65/77/83-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $1,399.

‍ G6 Series (OLED evo)‍ ‍ C6 Series (OLED evo)‍ OLED97G6WUA 97-inch class $24,999 Available March 2026 OLED83C6PUA 83-inch class $5,299 Available March 2026 OLED83G6WUA 83-inch class $6,499 Available March 2026 OLED77C6PUA 77-inch class $3,699 Available March 2026 OLED77G6WUA 77-inch class $4,499 Available March

2026 OLED65C6PUA 65-inch class $2,699 Available March

2026 OLED65G6WUA 65-inch class $3,399 Available March 2026 OLED55C6PUA 55-inch class $1,999 Available March 2026 OLED55G6WUA 55-inch class $2,499 Available March 2026 OLED48C6PUA 48-inch class $1,599 Available March 2026

OLED42C6PUA 42-inch class $1,399 Available March 2026

For more information about the full LG's award-winning TVs, visit https://www.lg.com

You can sign up today to stay up to date on upcoming LG TV releases and be the first to hear about, launch dates, and exclusive offers.

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

1 Hyper Radiant Color Technology available on all OLED evo G6 models except 97". Brightness Booster Ultra available on 55/65/77/83" OLED evo G6. Brightness Booster Max available on 97" OLED evo G6. Brightness Booster Pro available on 48".

2 Reflection Free Premium verification available for 55/65/77/83" OLED evo G6. Verified by UL Solutions for Perfect Black technology delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux and Perfect Color technology delivers color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux.

3 Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2024 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

4 120Hz VRR for 97" OLED evo G6.

5 In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd-5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged. The 5-year limited panel warranty is available for the G, Z & M Series. Please see https://media.us.lg.com/m/29b79d001b4b6bb3/original/5yr_OLED_TV_Warranty_Card_2025.pdf

6 Hyper Radiant Color Technology available only on 77/83" OLED evo C6.

7 Verified by UL Solutions for Perfect Black technology delivers black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux and Perfect Color technology delivers color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux.

8 Available on 48/55/65" OLED evo C6. Brightness Booster Pro available on 77/83" OLED evo C6.

9 Applies to all OLED evo C6 and G6 models, except 97" G6.

