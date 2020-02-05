LG Electronics Captures 2020 AHR Innovation Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics has earned a coveted 2020 AHR Innovation Award for its state-of-the-art LG Hydro Kit this week at AHR Expo. Winners are selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluate award entries based on their innovative design, creativity, application, value and potential market impact.

Senior vice president and general manager, Kevin McNamara (center right), accepts the 2020 AHR Innovation Award for the LG Hydro Kit, on behalf of LG Air Conditioning Technologies. The LG Hydro Kit is an indoor heat exchanger for LG Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems capable of transferring heat or cooling energy expelled from the air conditioning process to water, further capitalizing on the efficiency of LG heat recovery and heat pump systems.

The LG Hydro Kit is an indoor heat exchanger for LG Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems capable of transferring heat or cooling energy expelled from the air conditioning process to water, further capitalizing on the efficiency of LG heat recovery and heat pump systems. With a strong market trend toward decarbonization, the Hydro Kit gives users a flexible option to meet hot and chilled water needs without burning fossil fuels. LG's award-winning Hydro Kits are available in 42,000 and 96,000 Btu/h capacities and include their own controllers. Operation of the Hydro Kits can be controlled in a variety of ways, including temperature of the leaving water, hot water tank temperature or the temperature of the conditioned space.

"With more entries submitted than ever before, the 2020 Innovation Awards selection process speaks volumes to the advancement of outstanding innovation happening with-in the HVAC industry at the moment," said AHR Expo Show Manager, Mark Stevens. "We would like to congratulate our winners for their leadership in advancing the future of our industry, including LG Air Conditioning Technologies for its award-winning Hydro Kit entry."

LG continues to garner numerous awards and distinctions across its array of heating and cooling end-to-end solutions for commercial, light commercial and residential applications. In addition to the AHR Innovation Award, LG's Multi V™ 5 with LGRED° was recognized as the 2020 Green Innovation of the Year by Green Builder Media's Sustainability Award program. Green Builder Media's annual program has set the standard for recognizing excellence in performance, quality, intelligence, and sustainability. LG's Multi V 5 with LGRED° is the ideal year-round VRF solution and comes in a range of capacities including the industry's most compact 20-ton single frame. It includes advanced features that provide superior energy efficiency without sacrificing occupant comfort. This powerful system features an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°F making it a robust solution for all climates, thanks to the award-winning LGRED° heating technology.

For more information on the award-winning LG products and controls featured at the 2020 AHR Expo, visit the LG Electronics booth #6343 or lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

