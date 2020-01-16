LG Electronics Collects Record Number Of Awards At CES 2020

LG continued its dominance as the most-awarded TVs at CES with its industry-leading LG OLED TVs winning 83 awards and honors from a wide range of industry experts. The cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE OLED TV RX (model 65RX) "rollable TV" was honored by CTA with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. The LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV was honored as the CTA Mark of Excellence Video Display Product of the Year. LG's NEXTGEN OLED TVs powered by ATSC 3.0 received more than 30 awards.

The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine with AI DD received the most accolades among LG home appliances at CES 2020, recognized by USA Today and Newsweek, among others. LG's InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ featuring a new slow-melting Craft Ice dispenser also had an impressive showing receiving the CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award and recognition from Women's Health.

LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen and 5G smartphones received CES Innovation Awards, while LG's new AI-infused Proactive Customer Care service and the jaw-dropping LG OLED "Wave" exhibition that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the LG booth also received top awards from industry experts.

Overall, LG won 17 CES Innovation Awards (CTA's official program recognizing the best of the best at CES) across the home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories, and LG received top accolades from tech experts and pundits at Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Engadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, among many others.

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2020 include:

LG CX 4K OLED TVs

Engadget: Best of CES

PC Mag: Best of CES

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award

Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award Pocket-lint: Best of CES

HD Guru: CES Top Pick

CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED NEXTGEN TVs

Gear Patrol: Editor's Pick CES 2020

BGR: Best of CES 2020

HD Guru: CES Top Pick

TechRadar: Best TVs of CES

LG SIGNATURE ZX 8K OLED NEXTGEN TVs

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year

Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020

BGR: Best of CES 2020

LG Signature RX Rollable OLED TVs

CES 2020 Innovation Award

Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020

SPY: Best of CES 2020

LG SN11RG Soundbar

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Soundbar the Year

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier

CES 2020 Innovation Award

CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Home Technology Enhancements Award

LG ThinQ AI-DD Front-Load Washing Machine

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award

Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award Newsweek: Best of CES 2020 Award

LG Proactive Customer Care

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Awards

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Smartphone

CES 2020 Innovation Award

