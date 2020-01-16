LG Electronics Collects Record Number Of Awards At CES 2020
LG OLED TV Wins Official Best of CES Award For Sixth Consecutive Year
Jan 16, 2020, 12:00 ET
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics took home the most awards ever from industry experts at CES® – more than 150 honors this year, led by the Best TV of CES Award for the sixth consecutive year. The Best of CES Awards (the official CES awards program run by Engadget on behalf of the Consumer Technology Association) singled out the LG CX series OLED TVs as the cream of the crop from the literally thousands of new TVs shown at CES.
LG continued its dominance as the most-awarded TVs at CES with its industry-leading LG OLED TVs winning 83 awards and honors from a wide range of industry experts. The cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE OLED TV RX (model 65RX) "rollable TV" was honored by CTA with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. The LG SIGNATURE OLED ZX 8K TV was honored as the CTA Mark of Excellence Video Display Product of the Year. LG's NEXTGEN OLED TVs powered by ATSC 3.0 received more than 30 awards.
The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine with AI DD received the most accolades among LG home appliances at CES 2020, recognized by USA Today and Newsweek, among others. LG's InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ featuring a new slow-melting Craft Ice dispenser also had an impressive showing receiving the CTA Mark of Excellence Award, CES Innovation Award and recognition from Women's Health.
LG G8X ThinQ with Dual Screen and 5G smartphones received CES Innovation Awards, while LG's new AI-infused Proactive Customer Care service and the jaw-dropping LG OLED "Wave" exhibition that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the LG booth also received top awards from industry experts.
Overall, LG won 17 CES Innovation Awards (CTA's official program recognizing the best of the best at CES) across the home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories, and LG received top accolades from tech experts and pundits at Time, Newsweek, USA Today/Reviewed.com, Engadget, Future, Good Housekeeping, The Verge, Architectural Digest, among many others.
Top awards earned by LG at CES 2020 include:
LG CX 4K OLED TVs
- Engadget: Best of CES
- PC Mag: Best of CES
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award
- Pocket-lint: Best of CES
- HD Guru: CES Top Pick
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year
LG GX Gallery Series 4K OLED NEXTGEN TVs
- Gear Patrol: Editor's Pick CES 2020
- BGR: Best of CES 2020
- HD Guru: CES Top Pick
- TechRadar: Best TVs of CES
LG SIGNATURE ZX 8K OLED NEXTGEN TVs
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year
- Gadget Match: Best of CES 2020
- BGR: Best of CES 2020
LG Signature RX Rollable OLED TVs
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- Engadget: Best New TVs at CES 2020
- SPY: Best of CES 2020
LG SN11RG Soundbar
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Soundbar the Year
LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
- CTA Mark of Excellence: Emerging Technologies / Disruptor / Home Technology Enhancements Award
LG ThinQ AI-DD Front-Load Washing Machine
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award
- Newsweek: Best of CES 2020 Award
LG Proactive Customer Care
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Awards
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Smartphone
- CES 2020 Innovation Award
For more information on LG's CES 2020 awards and honors and additional information about LG's products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
